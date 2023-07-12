IndyCar Toronto: Start times, how to watch & full entry list
All you need to know ahead of the IndyCar race at Toronto in Canada, round 10 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.
This weekend’s event on the streets of Toronto will be held over 85 laps (152 miles) around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile course in Exhibition Place.
When is the IndyCar race at Toronto?
Date: Friday, 14 July – Sunday, 16 July
Race start: Sunday, 2pm Eastern Time
Track: Streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course
Race distance: 85 laps / 151.81 miles
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Qualifying lap record: Josef Newgarden 58.4129s, 110.072mph (2019)
Who has been doing all the winning in IndyCar 2023?
There have been five different winners in eight IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) have all won in 2023.
The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.
This will be the 37th IndyCar race weekend on the streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place. Scott Dixon has the most IndyCar victories in Toronto with four (both races in 2013, and in 2018 and 2022).
Michael Andretti has the most wins at the track with seven. Dixon, three-time Toronto winner Will Power (2007, 2010, 2016), Josef Newgarden (2015, 2017) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012) are previous race winners entered this year.
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Toronto on TV?
The race is not being broadcast on network television in the USA, and is only available via Peacock’s streaming service. Coverage from Toronto will begin on Sunday at 1:30pm ET.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.
IndyCar streaming schedule (Eastern Time)
Friday, July 14
3-4:15 p.m. – IndyCar Practice 1, Peacock
Saturday, July 15
10:35-11:35 a.m. - IndyCar Practice 2 (45 minutes green flag or 60 minutes), Peacock
2:50-4:20 p.m. - Qualifying (Three rounds of knockout format) Peacock
Sunday, July 16
10:15-10:45 a.m. - IndyCar Final Practice, Peacock
1:30 p.m. - Peacock on air
1:53 p.m. - Honda Indy Toronto "Drivers, start your engines"
2 p.m. - IndyCar race (85 laps, 151.81 miles), Peacock
How can I listen to IndyCar at Toronto on the radio?
Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Joel Sebastianelli, Alex Wolff and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.
Entry list for the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto
|
Nº
|
Entrant / Driver
|
Car
|
Engine
|
2
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
3
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
5
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
06
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
7
|
Arrow McLaren
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
9
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
10
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
11
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
15
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
18
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
21
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
26
|
Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
27
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
28
|
Andretti Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
29
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
30
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
45
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
51
|
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
55
|
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
60
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Honda
|
77
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
Dallara DW12
|
Chevrolet
