IndyCar tribute for WAU Supercars staff

WAU staff have been on the road since fleeing the Victorian border along with four other teams back on July 6 due to incoming COVID-19 restrictions, a move that has been crucial to the 2020 Supercars season continuing.

The affected staff from all teams won't return home until after the season-ending Bathurst 1000 later this month, by which point they would have been away from home for more than 17 weeks.

To pay tribute to the sacrifice of the WAU crew, the five Andretti entries will run the WAU logo and names of the travelling staff at Indianapolis this weekend.

“When COVID struck, our Walkinshaw Andretti United team had just hours notice to pack and hit the road before the borders closed,” read an Instagram post from Andretti Autosport.

“And they’ve been away from home for the now 88 days that have followed, with another 19 days to go.

“To these teammates, we say thank you.

“We are grateful for your dedication and thankful for your hard work – you’re all riding with us this weekend.

“Thank you for keeping us racing!”