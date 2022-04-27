IndyCar’s Honda Indy GP of Alabama – the weekend schedule

Listen to this article

All times local (Central)

Thursday, April 28

8.00-8.30am – Radical Cup test session

8.45-9.15am – USF Juniors first practice

9.30-10.20am – Indy Pro 2000 test session

10.35-11.05am – Radical Cup test session

11.20-11.50am – USF Juniors qualifying

12.45-1.35pm – Indy Pro 2000 test session

1.50-2.20pm – Radical Cup first practice

2.35-3.15pm – USF Juniors RACE 1

3.30-4.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 test session

Friday, April 29

8.00-8.30am – Radical Cup second practice

8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice

9.30-10.15am – USF Juniors RACE 2

10.30-11.00am – Radical Cup qualifying

11.15-11.45am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1

12.00-12.30pm – USF2000 first practice

12.45-1.30pm – Radical Cup RACE 1

1.45-2.30pm – Indy Lights first practice

3.00-4.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice

4.15-4.45pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1

Saturday, April 30

8.00-8.45am – Radical Cup RACE 2

9.00-10.00 – NTT IndyCar Series second practice

10.15-10.45am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2

11.00-11.30am – Indy Lights second practice

12.00-1.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

1.30-2.20pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1

2.35-3.05pm – Indy Lights qualifying

3.20-4.05pm – USF2000 RACE 1

4.20-4.50pm – NTT IndyCar Series third practice

5.05-5.50pm – Radical Cup RACE 3

6.05-6.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2

Sunday, May 1

9.00-9.40am – USF2000 Race 2

10.00-10.55am – Indy Lights RACE

12.00-2.00pm – NBC broadcast

12.08pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”

12.15pm – Green flag: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps)

2.30-3.20pm – Indy Pro RACE 2