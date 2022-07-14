Tickets Subscribe
All me
IndyCar / Toronto Preview

IndyCar’s Honda Indy Toronto – full weekend schedule

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series’ 10th round in Toronto is supported by two Road To Indy series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and Sports Car Championship Canada.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar’s Honda Indy Toronto – full weekend schedule
Listen to this article

All times local (Eastern)

Friday, July 15

8.00-8.30am – USF2000 first practice
8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
9.30-10.00am – Porsche Carrera Cup North America first practice
10.15-11.35am – Pinty’s Series first practice and qualifying
11.50am-12.20pm – Sports Car Championship Canada first practice
12.35-12.55pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1
1.10-1.40pm – Porsche Carrera Cup North America second practice
1.55-2.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1
2.30-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
4.00-5.20pm – Pinty’s Series RACE

Saturday, July 16

8.00-8.20am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2
8.35-8.55am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2
9.10-9.40am – Porsche Carrera Cup North America qualifying
10.00-11.00am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
11.15-11.45am – Sports Car Championship Canada qualifying
12.00-12.45pm – USF2000 RACE 1
1.00-1.45pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
2.00-3.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
3.30-4.15pm – Porsche Carrera Cup North America RACE 1
4.30-5.10pm – Sports Car Championship Canada RACE 1

Sunday, July 17

9.45-10.25am – USF2000 RACE 2
10.55-11.25am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
11.40am-12.20pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2
12.35-1.15pm – Sports Car Championship Canada RACE 2
1.30-2.15pm – Porsche Carrera Cup North America RACE 2
3.00-6.00pm – Peacock broadcast
3.23pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
3.30pm – Green flag: Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps)

All you need to know ahead of the 10th round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the Honda Indy Toronto, as IndyCar returns to Canada for the first time since 2019.

