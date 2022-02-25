Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Grosjean: Getting voted #1 Driver in fan vote “felt amazing” Next / St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2, shunts for Grosjean, Palou
IndyCar / St. Pete News

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule makes no difference, say aces

IndyCar’s plan to disable push-to-pass on lapped cars at road and street courses won’t solve the problem of backmarkers holding up the leaders.

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule makes no difference, say aces
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

It has long been a regular bone of contention among IndyCar front-runners that backmarkers often fight hard to remain on the lead lap when they’re about to be lapped, hoping for a caution flag that will bunch the field, allowing them to latch onto the back of the pack. On road and street courses they can hit the push-to-pass for surplus boost to defend against a leader who might be being more prudent with the boost, either preserving it for his own battles or for fuel consumption reasons.

A tailender who chooses not to concede his/her lap will therefore cost the leader time, backing him up to his pursuers. The rule book states that at road and street course events, a blue flag “when displayed from the starter’s stand and ordered directly by INDYCAR (command blue), directs a Lapped Car to immediately give way to the overtaking Car.”

For 2022, this has been supplemented by the notice that “INDYCAR may disable Push to Pass for Lapped Cars (defined as a Car that is at least one lap behind all Cars that are on the Race leader’s lap).”

Quizzed about this change, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta said, “I think it makes no difference because they're already a full lap down, so they're not going to try to stay in front of you.

“What they should do is do it for when you're about to lap them… If they're [already] a full lap down to the field, they're not going to defend with Push-to-Pass and make a hard time, but they will if they're about to go one lap down.”

New teammate Romain Grosjean, who arguably lost a first IndyCar win to backmarkers in last May’s Grand Prix of Indy, said: “First time I heard about the rules I thought it was if you were going to lap a car that he was going to have his Push-to-Pass disabled to [prevent him] fighting the leader. But no, it's if you are eligible for a command blue flag, which anywhere there's a blue flag you have to let by.

“So yeah, I wish they had pushed it a little bit further, but it is what it is.”

Herta agreed, “Yeah, that too – it's a command blue flag, so [disabling the push-to-pass] makes no difference. You should ask Will [Power] because he'll have some stuff to say about this.”

For over a year, the Team Penske driver has suggested a simple solution to the problem – letting lapped drivers get their lap back in the event of a full-course caution, so they no longer feel the need to fight with the leaders when shown a blue flag.

On Herta’s prompt, Power said: “Every single driver in that meeting [with IndyCar] except for maybe one or two, said we should enforce the blue flag when you're coming around to lap the back of the field. We should do something about it. So what does that mean when all the drivers say that? Nothing – because clearly it doesn't.”

Power said the rule as written made no difference, “not when you have to be down a lap from the whole field [for P2P to be disabled]. It's kind of ridiculous. At that point it's the end of the day for that guy and they usually let you go anyway. [The problem is] more the guys at the back of the train trying to stay on the lead lap.

“I think they're trying to work it out. I think they want to do that. I just don't know whether they have the ability yet with the system…”

Herta interjected, “Well, they're doing it for if you're a whole lap down.”

Power agreed, “Yeah, so they obviously have the [ability, so] I don't know what it is.

“When you try to get something like this done, it's very strange.”

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean: Getting voted #1 Driver in fan vote “felt amazing”
Previous article

Grosjean: Getting voted #1 Driver in fan vote “felt amazing”
Next article

St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2, shunts for Grosjean, Palou

St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2, shunts for Grosjean, Palou
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole St. Pete
IndyCar

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt St. Pete
IndyCar

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Will Power More from
Will Power
Power “stronger and fitter” ahead of 17th Indy car season
IndyCar

Power “stronger and fitter” ahead of 17th Indy car season

Power: F1 is the pinnacle, IndyCar is best for competition
IndyCar

Power: F1 is the pinnacle, IndyCar is best for competition

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Latest news

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole
IndyCar IndyCar

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt

St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2, shunts for Grosjean, Palou
IndyCar IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2, shunts for Grosjean, Palou

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule makes no difference, say aces
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule makes no difference, say aces

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.