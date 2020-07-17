IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Iowa / Practice report

IndyCar Iowa: Herta leads Daly, Power in first practice

shares
comments
IndyCar Iowa: Herta leads Daly, Power in first practice
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 7:50 PM

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta topped the first practice sessopm for IndyCar’s Iowa 250s at Iowa Speedway, which put him just 0.0548sec ahead of Conor Daly, in the Carlin-Chevrolet, with Penske's Will Power in third.

Herta, who lies second in the championship, lapped the 0.894-mile course in 18.713sec, an average speed of 171.990mph, on the 43rd of his 47 total laps. That usurped Daly who has switched to Carlin due to this being a non-Indy 500 oval, as his road course berth at Ed Carpenter Racing seat has been taken over by oval specialist team boss.

Most drivers squeezed in two laps on fresh tires to simulate their runs in qualifying which has a unique format for this weekend’s double-header. As usual on ovals, qualifying is a one-by-one affair, with each car running two consecutive flying laps. However, grid positions on this occasion will not depend on an average of these two laps. Instead, the first flying lap will set the grid for this evening’s race, and the second lap will set the grid for tomorrow evening’s race.

Will Power was fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolet trio on 171.092mph, separated from his teammates Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud by the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car of Santino Ferrucci.

Runaway points leader Scott Dixon was seventh, ahead of Rinus VeeKay in Carpenter’s #21 machine. That made the 2019 Indy Lights runner-up fastest of the rookies, who got an extra 30 minutes on track before the veterans came out for their hour-long session.

Marcus Ericsson, who finished fourth last Sunday, took ninth to outpace his teammate, compatriot and Road America winner Felix Rosenqvist.

Tony Kanaan in the newly Bryant-liveried #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy was a fine 10th fastest in his return to the series.

Qualifying begins at 4.30pm local (Central) time/ 5.30pm ET, with tonight’s race due to start at 8.10pm CT / 9.10pm ET.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 47 18.712 171.990
2 United States Conor Daly
United Kingdom Carlin 60 18.767 0.054 171.488
3 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 58 18.810 0.098 171.092
4 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 72 18.812 0.099 171.080
5 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 72 18.812 0.099 171.077
6 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 73 18.850 0.137 170.733
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 54 18.919 0.206 170.111
8 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 123 19.004 0.291 169.353
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 72 19.035 0.323 169.071
10 Brazil Tony Kanaan
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 48 19.036 0.323 169.066
11 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 53 19.056 0.344 168.884
12 United States Oliver Askew
Arrow McLaren SP 91 19.111 0.398 168.401
13 United States Zach Veach
United States Andretti Autosport 64 19.132 0.419 168.216
14 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 62 19.136 0.423 168.186
15 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 95 19.156 0.444 168.004
16 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 51 19.162 0.450 167.950
17 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 150 19.194 0.481 167.672
18 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 19.247 0.534 167.210
19 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 72 19.314 0.601 166.631
20 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 60 19.319 0.606 166.592
21 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 61 19.325 0.613 166.534
22 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 111 19.353 0.640 166.296
23 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 49 19.578 0.865 164.384
View full results
Next article
What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Mark Wilson loses life in Knoxville practice accident
Sprint / Sprint

Mark Wilson loses life in Knoxville practice accident

Zarco able to ride more like “Ducati style”
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Zarco able to ride more like “Ducati style”

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP
IMSA / IMSA

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

Hungaroring F2: Ilott grabs pole in interrupted session
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Hungaroring F2: Ilott grabs pole in interrupted session

Revealed: How Red Bull added flavour to its F1 rear wing
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Revealed: How Red Bull added flavour to its F1 rear wing

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Leclerc seeing "positive signs" from Ferrari after practice

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Hungarian GP practice results, Hamilton outpaces Bottas

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: Herta leads Daly, Power in first practice
IndyCar / IndyCar
19m

IndyCar Iowa: Herta leads Daly, Power in first practice

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

IndyCar’s Iowa double-header preview – facts, figures, schedule
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar’s Iowa double-header preview – facts, figures, schedule

Additional IndyCar double-headers in 2021 could include Iowa
IndyCar / IndyCar

Additional IndyCar double-headers in 2021 could include Iowa

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Iowa
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Sprint

Mark Wilson loses life in Knoxville practice accident

3
MotoGP

Zarco able to ride more like “Ducati style”

2h
4
IMSA

Bourdais: IMSA needs “serious discussion” about BoP

5
FIA F2

Hungaroring F2: Ilott grabs pole in interrupted session

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: Herta leads Daly, Power in first practice
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Herta leads Daly, Power in first practice

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

IndyCar’s Iowa double-header preview – facts, figures, schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Iowa double-header preview – facts, figures, schedule

Additional IndyCar double-headers in 2021 could include Iowa
IndyCar

Additional IndyCar double-headers in 2021 could include Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Road America
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Road America

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.