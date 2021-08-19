Tickets Subscribe
Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'
IndyCar News

Iowa returns to IndyCar schedule in 2022 with double-header

By:

Iowa Speedway will be back on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule in 2022 after a one-year hiatus, with a Hy-Vee-backed double-header to be held in July.

Hy-Vee, the Midwest-based grocery chain that has had an increasing presence on Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas over the past 18 months, has announced a new multiyear agreement that returns the banked, rough and challenging D-shaped oval near Newton, IA. to the calendar.

Iowa Speedway, which has held 15 IndyCar races since it opened in 2006, will host the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 on Saturday, July 23, while the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 will occur Sunday, July 24.

“We’re extremely pleased to return Iowa Speedway to the NTT IndyCar Series calendar,”

said Roger Penske, founder and chair of the Penske Corporation and owner of IndyCar. “Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series. A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.”

The aim of IndyCar and Hy-Vee is to create a “festival-like atmosphere” throughout the weekend with “several additional entertainment activities”.

Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee said: “With our strong connection to local communities and involvement in the state, we plan to host an event that will receive national attention and make Newton an annual destination for racing fans.

“The weekend will be filled with multiple attractions and events that celebrate everything that is great about Iowa and NTT IndyCar Series racing.”

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds said: “The state of Iowa made a commitment to the sport of racing when the Iowa Speedway was built, and today's exciting announcement of Hy-Vee's partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series reaffirms that.

“Iowa is well suited to be an IndyCar destination for racing fans nationwide, and I encourage Iowa businesses and organizations to support the success of this event in whatever way they can.”

“The state is rich with racing history and has a strong appreciation for IndyCar and its terrific

drivers and teams,” added Penske said. “The fantastic addition of Hy-Vee and their commitment to our sport underscores the added value.

“Thanks to Hy-Vee and the State of Iowa for welcoming the return of IndyCar racing to Iowa Speedway.”

Hy-Vee first got involved in the series when it became primary sponsor on Graham Rahal’s car in the second of last year’s Iowa races, when the series veteran clocked a strong third-place finish. It then became primary sponsor on RLL’s extra car for Spencer Pigot in the delayed Indianapolis 500.

This year Hy-Vee been primary sponsor for not only Rahal at Road America and this weekend’s race at Gateway, but also the third, part-time RLL #45 entry which has been piloted by Santino Ferrucci and, last week, Christian Lundgaard.

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

