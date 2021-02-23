IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing has unveiled the Carvana colorscheme that will grace Jimmie Johnson’s #48 CGR-Honda as he embarks on his first IndyCar season.

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
 

Carvana, a giant in the auto retail industry, will back the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion as he tackles the 13 road and street courses on the 17-race 2021 NTT IndyCar Series trail.

Johnson, who scored 83 wins in Cup competition, will carry Carvana’s signature halo and blue on the #48, which will be driven by 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan in the four oval races.

Said Johnson: "I'm really excited about this paint scheme, and over the last few years of my career I've found myself much more involved with the look of the cars that I drive. I was very thankful Carvana gave me the opportunity to be involved in the design process of my very first Indy car.

“The collaboration between myself, Chip Ganassi Racing, Carvana and the design group was a lot of fun – we came up with many, many good ideas. So, I'm very excited about our primary paint scheme and also excited about some opportunities we might have in the future to mix things up and keep things fresh."

“We have great partners in Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson,” said Carvana’s chief brand officer Ryan Keeton. “Jimmie had ideas we implemented into the final paint scheme, and it’s something we’re really proud of, not only for the aesthetics, but also the collaborative approach to design.

 

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

Related video

RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato

Previous article

RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

5h
2
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

1h
3
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

1h
4
NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Latest news
Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

15h
RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato
IndyCar

RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato

21h
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Feb 21, 2021
Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Feb 20, 2021
Sato unveils second image on Borg-Warner Trophy
IndyCar

Sato unveils second image on Borg-Warner Trophy

Feb 19, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato
IndyCar / Breaking news

RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Sato unveils second image on Borg-Warner Trophy
IndyCar / Breaking news

Sato unveils second image on Borg-Warner Trophy

More from
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

Jimmie Johnson to race for Action Express in Rolex 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to race for Action Express in Rolex 24

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump? Prime
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?

More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this” Daytona 24
Video Inside
IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory
IMSA / Breaking news

Ganassi considering LMDh, outright Le Mans victory

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Frank Cioppettini Confirmed As Third Driver For Victoria Motorsports
Trans-Am Trans-Am / News

Frank Cioppettini Confirmed As Third Driver For Victoria Motorsports

Atlanta: Craig Treble final report
NHRA NHRA / News

Atlanta: Craig Treble final report

What's between your driver's hands?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

What's between your driver's hands?

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Marco Andretti switches to part-time in IndyCar, considers IMSA

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.