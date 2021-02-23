Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

Carvana, a giant in the auto retail industry, will back the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion as he tackles the 13 road and street courses on the 17-race 2021 NTT IndyCar Series trail.

Johnson, who scored 83 wins in Cup competition, will carry Carvana’s signature halo and blue on the #48, which will be driven by 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan in the four oval races.

Said Johnson: "I'm really excited about this paint scheme, and over the last few years of my career I've found myself much more involved with the look of the cars that I drive. I was very thankful Carvana gave me the opportunity to be involved in the design process of my very first Indy car.

“The collaboration between myself, Chip Ganassi Racing, Carvana and the design group was a lot of fun – we came up with many, many good ideas. So, I'm very excited about our primary paint scheme and also excited about some opportunities we might have in the future to mix things up and keep things fresh."

“We have great partners in Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson,” said Carvana’s chief brand officer Ryan Keeton. “Jimmie had ideas we implemented into the final paint scheme, and it’s something we’re really proud of, not only for the aesthetics, but also the collaborative approach to design.

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

