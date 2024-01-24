Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum

The miniature replica of the famed Borg-Warner Trophy is given to each winning driver and team owner of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’. This event, in particular, celebrated Newgarden’s performance in the 2023 edition of the race, where he made history as one of only three drivers to make a last lap pass to win the world-renowned race.

Newgarden accepted his first-ever ‘Baby Borg’, a sterling silver replica with a wood base that measures 20 inches tall and weighing five pounds and features a hand-sculpted, three-dimensional sterling silver image of the driver’s likeness, which was crafted by sculptor William Behrends. It is the 34th likeness created by Behrends, including nine other Team Penske drivers. The trophy also features Newgarden’s name, along with Team Penske, his victory year and average speed (168.193 mph).

“From my time as a young fan attending the Indianapolis 500 with my family, I always dreamed of what it would mean to win the biggest race in the world,” said Newgarden, who accepted his first-ever ‘Baby Borg’.

“From drinking the milk and seeing my face on the Borg-Warner Trophy to now accepting my Baby Borg alongside Roger Penske, it has all been better than I ever imagined. To be the 14th different Team Penske driver to win the Indianapolis 500 and accept a Baby Borg is the highlight of my career, and it makes me hungry to experience it all over again.”

Photo by: Chris duMond / BorgWarner Roger Penske, Josef Newgarden, Frederic Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer BorgWarner, Baby Borg Ceremony

A two-time IndyCar Series champion, Newgarden also shared what being part of the offseason tour of celebrations has been like to experience.

“It's like every other event that's transpired, it's just great how the Indianapolis 500 sort of stops you in your tracks and forces you to appreciate the moment, which is hard for me to do,” Newgarden told Motorsport.com.

“I'm a person that likes to move on to the next task or the next goal right away. I just appreciate how much the Indy 500 makes you stop and appreciate the moment.”

For Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation, the award represents his record-extending 19th win in the Indy 500. The legendary team owner has scored at least one victory every decade since Mark Donohue’s victory in 1972.

However, this one stands apart in many ways as it is Penske’s first victory in the famed event since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway – and IndyCar – in November, 2019.

“Well, I think that we won up to the time we had bought the track and then things kind of went cold on us, so I didn't know if that was a bad omen or not because obviously, we're there to win the race,” Penske told Motorsport.com.

“This year we executed. You could be leading at three to go, two to go, or even one to go and still not win the race. But I think Josef did a terrific job. (Team Penske President and Newgarden’s race strategist) Tim Cindric's strategy to take our time coming up through the field so he'll be ready to go at the end.

“But for me, this is a validation for all of our people because it demonstrates this common thread through our company, not just in racing, but the whole business organization; how we show the competitive spirit we have within the company, the transparency and certainly the teamwork.

“Taking a baby Borg in your hand, it certainly shows that you have met the requirements it takes to be at the top of your game. And no question that we've had that opportunity for 19 times and it's amazing when you think about it. On the other hand, when we go back next year, we don't get a 19th advantage, for sure."

Photo by: Chris duMond / BorgWarner Roger Penske, Josef Newgarden, Baby Borg Ceremony

Both the historic Borg-Warner Trophy and the No. 2 Chevrolet that Newgarden drove to victory in the 2023 Indy 500 will be on display at The Henry Ford Museum’s Driven to Win: Racing in America exhibit through Friday, February 2.

“Awarding the Baby Borg to each year’s Indianapolis 500 winner is a tradition we started in 1988 and one we look forward to following every racing season,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner.

“This keepsake commemorates Josef’s skilled driving, tenacity, passion for the sport and incredible finish at the 2023 race and was something we were honored to present to him.”