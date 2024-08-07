All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA
IndyCar

IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways

JHR has announced a mutual separation with its IndyCar Series driver Agustín Canapino, effective immediately

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar outfit and its 34-year-old Argentine driver Agustin Canapino are splitting with five races remaining in the 2024 season.

Canapino was in the midst of a sophomore campaign, which was impacted with off-track drama that led to him sitting out the IndyCar Series round at Road America in June. The team cited mental health reasons. 

"After a momentous rookie and second season in IndyCar, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually decided to part ways," read a statement from the team.

"We commend Agustin for taking the leap into open wheel racing with us over the last year and a half, not only learning a completely new style of racing from his impressive and storied career, but also moving to the US and learning the language to join our series.

"Both Agustin and the team have worked tirelessly to learn, grow, and succeed throughout his time at JHR, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.

"We thank Agustin for his time at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will be cheering him on as he continues his journey. Gracias, Agustin!"

Canapino was at the center of controversy for his actions on social media that included a statement rejecting claims that his supporters threatened rivals, which came in wake of colliding with intermittent Arrow McLaren rookie Theo Pourchaire at the Detroit Grand Prix.

The situation led to the termination of a strategic alliance between Juncos Hollinger Racing and Arrow McLaren, which was formed in October 2023. 

It was the third time a driver flagged social media abuse after a run-in with Canapno, with Callum Ilott sharing his testimony after multiple clashes while the two were team-mates during the 2023 season. 

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The incident with Pourchaire eventually led to a statement by Canapino condemning online abuse, along with returning after a one-race hiatus.

He competed in the next five races after sitting out Road America, but a first-lap exit after a clash with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon on the Streets of Toronto marked his last act with the team and capped off a run of five consecutive finishes of 18th or worse - with the last four results being 22nd or lower. 

When asked by Motorsport.com about his season in Toronto, which proved to be his final race, Canapino seemed upbeat and believed he was in a “good situation to finish the year” alongside team-mate Romain Grosjean.

“This year was a big improvement for us – for the team and me too” he said, pointing out top-10 qualifying performances at Iowa and Toronto. “Unfortunately, I had some back luck during this year.”

A multi-time Argentine touring car champion, Canapino’s tenure with Juncos Hollinger Racing comes to an end after 28 career starts, with a best finish of 12th (four times - St. Petersburg, 2023, Texas 2023, Toronto 2023, Detroit 2024). He also finished 10th in the main event of the non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club in March earlier this year. 

A replacement driver for the five races left in the season has yet to be named. 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Juri Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Juri Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

Juri Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland

IndyCar
Portland
Juri Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Cindric: Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt ‘helps each other’

Cindric: Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt ‘helps each other’

IndyCar
Cindric: Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt ‘helps each other’
Gradient Racing switching to Ford for 2025 IMSA season

Gradient Racing switching to Ford for 2025 IMSA season

IMSA
Gradient Racing switching to Ford for 2025 IMSA season

Latest news

Eckes can clinch NASCAR Truck playoffs top seed at Richmond

Eckes can clinch NASCAR Truck playoffs top seed at Richmond

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond
Eckes can clinch NASCAR Truck playoffs top seed at Richmond
F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection

F1 Formula 1
F1 owner Liberty Media facing anti-trust probe over Andretti rejection
Red Bull F1 boss Horner misconduct appeal dismissed

Red Bull F1 boss Horner misconduct appeal dismissed

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull F1 boss Horner misconduct appeal dismissed
Marquez: Possible to fight with "super fast" Ducati GP24s on some MotoGP tracks

Marquez: Possible to fight with "super fast" Ducati GP24s on some MotoGP tracks

MGP MotoGP
Marquez: Possible to fight with "super fast" Ducati GP24s on some MotoGP tracks

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

USA USA