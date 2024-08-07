IndyCar team Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino mutually part ways

The Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar outfit and its 34-year-old Argentine driver Agustin Canapino are splitting with five races remaining in the 2024 season.

Canapino was in the midst of a sophomore campaign, which was impacted with off-track drama that led to him sitting out the IndyCar Series round at Road America in June. The team cited mental health reasons.

"After a momentous rookie and second season in IndyCar, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually decided to part ways," read a statement from the team.

"We commend Agustin for taking the leap into open wheel racing with us over the last year and a half, not only learning a completely new style of racing from his impressive and storied career, but also moving to the US and learning the language to join our series.

"Both Agustin and the team have worked tirelessly to learn, grow, and succeed throughout his time at JHR, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.

"We thank Agustin for his time at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will be cheering him on as he continues his journey. Gracias, Agustin!"

Canapino was at the center of controversy for his actions on social media that included a statement rejecting claims that his supporters threatened rivals, which came in wake of colliding with intermittent Arrow McLaren rookie Theo Pourchaire at the Detroit Grand Prix.

The situation led to the termination of a strategic alliance between Juncos Hollinger Racing and Arrow McLaren, which was formed in October 2023.

It was the third time a driver flagged social media abuse after a run-in with Canapno, with Callum Ilott sharing his testimony after multiple clashes while the two were team-mates during the 2023 season.

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The incident with Pourchaire eventually led to a statement by Canapino condemning online abuse, along with returning after a one-race hiatus.

He competed in the next five races after sitting out Road America, but a first-lap exit after a clash with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon on the Streets of Toronto marked his last act with the team and capped off a run of five consecutive finishes of 18th or worse - with the last four results being 22nd or lower.

When asked by Motorsport.com about his season in Toronto, which proved to be his final race, Canapino seemed upbeat and believed he was in a “good situation to finish the year” alongside team-mate Romain Grosjean.

“This year was a big improvement for us – for the team and me too” he said, pointing out top-10 qualifying performances at Iowa and Toronto. “Unfortunately, I had some back luck during this year.”

A multi-time Argentine touring car champion, Canapino’s tenure with Juncos Hollinger Racing comes to an end after 28 career starts, with a best finish of 12th (four times - St. Petersburg, 2023, Texas 2023, Toronto 2023, Detroit 2024). He also finished 10th in the main event of the non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club in March earlier this year.

A replacement driver for the five races left in the season has yet to be named.