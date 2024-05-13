Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500

Grosjean, who survived a fiery crash in his final Formula 1 start in 2020, was aptly called 'The Phoenix' following the accident. He crashed through a guardrail during the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix and his car erupted into flames. After a few tense moments, he emerged from the fire with only minor injuries.

Grosjean's livery for the 500 reflects the design of a mythological Phoenix. It will be Grosjean's third start in the Indianapolis 500. His previous two starts came with Andretti, failing to finish both races. His best result came in 2023, placing 30th.

“The Phoenix is how you take a bad experience and turn it into a good experience," said Grosjean, who drives the No. 77 for Juncos. "Obviously, my experience was in the fire, but The Phoenix is a way to say to people that they can do it. Just because you go through something brutal, it doesn’t mean that you can’t come back from it, rise from it, and reach a better level. That’s what I like about the Phoenix - it’s not the fire, it’s the rise after it

Indy 500 Juncos Hollinger Racing livery Photo by: Juncos Hollinger Racing

The No. 78 entry of Agustin Canapino will also be designed based on his own persona, ‘The Titan.' The Argentina-born driver earned the moniker from his home country as he became a national hero through his racing career. He made his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2023, finishing 26th after being collected in a late-race crash.

“I am incredibly proud to represent the people of Argentina, and even more proud of the nickname they have bestowed upon me,” said Canapino in a release from the team. “The title of The Titan has grown with me as I have spent over a decade fighting for and winning championships, and it feels right to honor my nation by personifying the name during the Greatest Spectacle in Racing."