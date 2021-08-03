Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
IndyCar News

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

By:

Juncos Racing will make its return to IndyCar, fielding an entry for the final three races of 2021 and for the full 2022 season having partnered with Brad Hollinger.

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

The team will be renamed Juncos Hollinger Racing under the new partnership, and will return to the top level of US single-seater racing for the first time since the 2019 Indianapolis 500, in which Kyle Kaiser dramatically knocked out McLaren's Fernando Alonso during Bump Day to make the field.

Juncos had previously entered 12 of the 17 races on the 2018 calendar, with driving duties shared between Kaiser and former World Series Formula V8 3.5 drivers Alfonso Celis Jr and Rene Binder.

Since then, the team has focused on its Road to Indy teams, but will return to IndyCar for the end-of-season run-in at Portland, Laguna Seca and Long Beach.

"I am very excited to join Ricardo and the Juncos Racing team," said Hollinger.

"Since we first met, Ricardo's relentless drive for success, knowledge of open-wheel racing, and engineering expertise were quite apparent.

"His winning spirit along with our shared vision and commitment to be a front running team made my decision to join Juncos Racing a simple one.

"With an infusion of funds to obtain the best equipment and IndyCar talent, Juncos is a team poised to be fiercely competitive in the series.

"Further, the IndyCar Series is an American-born motorsport with a significant spectator platform that has major growth potential.

"The racing is very competitive and exciting, creating a viewer experience that is attractive to businesses focused on national and international branding."

Hollinger has former experience in motorsport as a former shareholder in the Williams Formula 1 team, but left the team following its buyout by Dorilton Capital in 2020.

He also helped to fund an Indy 500 entry for James Davison in 2019, in a Dale Coyne Racing-run entry in conjunction with Jonathan Byrd's Racing and Belardi Auto Racing.

"The opportunity to partner with someone who shares many of the same values, passion, determination, and is forward-thinking like Brad Hollinger makes this an incredible moment in our team's history," said team owner Ricardo Juncos.

"Brad has a lot of experience at one of the highest levels in racing and brings resources that will create more opportunities and growth for all of our programs.

"I am looking forward to what our future holds at Juncos Hollinger Racing and taking our team to the next level."

Juncos added that the team had been looking to forge a return to IndyCar for the past couple of years, following a difficult 2019 season for the team in which it was unable to find enough funding to run full-time.

"After a difficult 2019 year and then with us all facing the terrible and unfortunate times during COVID-19 in 2020, our efforts were derailed until this year," Juncos continued.

"Once we committed to a full IndyCar season, we made the plan to get on track this year for the final three races this season to begin our preparation for next year."

It is currently unknown who will pilot the Juncos Hollinger entry in the final three races of the season, and the team may use the events to assess driving candidates for its full-time tilt next season.

shares
comments
DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Previous article

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

2
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen's F1 pitlane clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue

34 min
4
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news
Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger
IndyCar

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

1 h
DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
SUPC

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

20 h
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime
Formula 1

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Jul 31, 2021
O’Ward tops 10-car IndyCar test at Portland
IndyCar

O’Ward tops 10-car IndyCar test at Portland

Jul 31, 2021
Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar

Jul 29, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Carpenter says Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing 00:54
IndyCar
Jul 30, 2021

IndyCar: Carpenter says Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing

Helio Castroneves and Michael Shank speak to WIll Buxton about the 2022 season 10:26
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

Helio Castroneves and Michael Shank speak to WIll Buxton about the 2022 season

IndyCar: Grosjean - 'Everyone who thinks oval racing is easy is wrong' 00:52
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean - 'Everyone who thinks oval racing is easy is wrong'

IndyCar: Helio Castroneves lands full-season ride for 2022 02:12
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

IndyCar: Helio Castroneves lands full-season ride for 2022

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson says “I still am in a big hole” 00:42
IndyCar
Jul 28, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson says “I still am in a big hole”

Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

Trending Today

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Raikkonen's F1 pitlane clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen's F1 pitlane clash with Mazepin caused by traffic light issue

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half F1 car

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger
IndyCar IndyCar

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

O’Ward tops 10-car IndyCar test at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward tops 10-car IndyCar test at Portland

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.