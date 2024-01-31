Justin Haley "turned down one or two" rides for the Indianapolis 500
Justin Haley admitted to passing on previous opportunities to race in the Indianapolis 500, with reasons attributed to unreadiness and putting the primary focus on his NASCAR career.
A 24-year-old is set to drive for Rick Ware Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series program in 2024. Among the many involvements for RWR, though, has been a partnership with Dale Coyne Racing since 2020.
The ‘Memorial Day Double’ that consists of having a driver compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and 600-mile Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has become one of the more fascinating undertakings. The late John Andretti was the first to attempt it in 1994, and has since been followed by Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon and most recently Kurt Busch in 2014. Stewart delivered the most successful run in 2001, when he finished sixth at Indianapolis and third at Charlotte.
Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, will make a run at this year’s Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren in a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and try to become the latest driver to embark on the ‘Double’.
For Haley, an Indiana native, he was asked at a recent media availability of the prospects of doing the Indy 500 with RWR.
“No,” said Haley, who has one win in the Cup Series (Daytona, July 2019).
“I’ve actually turned down one or two Indy 500 rides, which is surprising. I don’t feel like I’m quite ready for it yet, but I had an opportunity to run it a few years back and then I think one other time, so I don’t know – not quite yet. I’m not quite to the point in my career where I feel like that’s something I want to tackle.
“Obviously, it would be fun being from Indiana and growing up and watching the Indy 500, but I don’t know. I just feel like I want to focus on what I’m doing right now. I don’t need to venture too far off. I feel like the guys later in their career want to go do fun stuff like that, but for me it’s just kind of all focus on the Cup Series.”
And apparently it isn’t off the table for team president Robby Benton.
“No, it’s not,” Haley said. “We’ll have to talk, but it hasn’t interested me too much yet.”
