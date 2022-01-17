Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rosenqvist: We can't have a season like we had last year Next / O'Ward: Super Licence rules "ridiculous", would take F1 option
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Kanaan confirmed in American Legion-backed Ganassi car at Indy

By:

Tony Kanaan, now 47, will race a fifth Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda in this year’s Indianapolis 500, with backing from the American Legion.

Kanaan confirmed in American Legion-backed Ganassi car at Indy

With Ganassi again running four cars full-time in 2022, but with NASCAR legend but IndyCar sophomore Jimmie Johnson electing to run the full season including ovals, Kanaan has seen his open-wheel schedule reduced to just the 500.

“I'm really happy to be back,” said the 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar Series champion. “Obviously with my partner in crime Jimmie doing a full season, a lot of people were asking questions, but it was never a doubt that we were finally going to race together.

“Some people didn't realize that we shared a car last year, but I never really raced with Jimmie. This year we have the opportunity. We were teammates but really not because when I was in the car he wasn't and vice versa. Pretty excited about that…

“I think it's great for the 500. I think it's great for Jimmie. When he threw his rookie hat at the end of the year away, I said, ‘Not too soon, my friend: you're still going to be a rookie when you get to the 500!’ which is pretty cool.

“I think in the team, he has plenty of support, between myself, [Scott] Dixon and Dario [Franchitti]. I think he'll be OK.”

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Kanaan said that being backed by the American Legion, particularly on the last Sunday in May, had been a huge deal in 2021 and he was honored to represent again.

“Last year was a great experience,” he said. “I mean, I knew how big Memorial Day Weekend was, and to be honest I only found out how big Memorial Day Weekend was because of the 500. As a kid and a non-American, to me it was just another holiday and appreciation, but because of the 500 I was fully aware of it.

“Then last year with the Legion, I learned how much they do for the veterans and how much we have people fighting for our country that it brought to my attention that the holiday became a whole different level for myself. I’m proud to be back.”

Kanaan said that for now his IndyCar participation is “just the 500. Jimmie is taking over, obviously, to do the rest of the ovals.

“[But] I have a pretty busy schedule. I'm doing 10 stock car races in Brazil, six SRX races with Tony Stewart during the summer, and three Porsche Cup races, endurance races. More races than I've done in the past 21 years. We obviously have 17 on the schedule in IndyCar. Never had much time to do anything else. So quite busy.”

Kanaan also revealed that he won’t regard this year’s 106th running of the Indy 500 as his finale in the sport.

“Do I have any things lined up for next year? No. Do I still want to do it? 100 percent. Do I think I can do it? 100 percent – look at what happened to Helio [Castroneves]. My question would be what if we go and win No. 2; are we coming back or not? I'm actually not announcing anything because I don't know.

“I can tell you my intentions are [this year’s 500] will not be the last one. Next year will be my 25th year in IndyCar, and I think it would be pretty cool if I could do that.”

