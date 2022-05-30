Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Listen to this article

Kanaan switched from full time IndyCar racing to an ovals-only program with AJ Foyt Racing for 2020, and then last year did the same for Chip Ganassi Racing in the #48 car, which NASCAR legend and IndyCar rookie Jimmie Johnson raced in the road and street courses.

With Johnson electing to do the full 2022 season, Ganassi brought back Kanaan for an Indy 500-only program, and it proved a success. The 2013 Indy winner qualified sixth and finished third this May.

Asked what Kanaan brought to the team, Ganassi responded, “In his retirement we've made him the vice president of entertainment! And he can drive, too, yeah. He can still win this race. You saw today with his performance. Led a little bit.

“Kanaan is a veteran. He's a wily veteran. He knows his way around this place, no question. So we're not throwing him out yet.”

Asked to confirm that there would still be a place for him, Ganassi smiled: “I said, we're not throwing him out yet.”

Kanaan himself commented afterward: “Great month. One-off race for me. I can't thank enough the team, the [American] Legion. It was a great month not just because they’re sponsoring a car but for the great cause, Be the One cause, trying to save veterans' lives, trying to get the mental health word out there.

“I'm proud. Sitting in the car when the red flag was there, hearing the crowd cheering for me, this place never stops amazing me. It's a great feeling. I left it all out there.”

Quizzed on his future, Kanaan grinned: “It's not up to me. I said it, I wanted to do it one more. Right now it's wide open. I have one year to try to figure that out. But, yeah, I mean, even if I say next year will be the next one, you're going to ask me that question. I might call it quits, but I still might want to come back.





It was pointed out to Kanaan that the reason he had given for coming back to Indy this year was to play to a full house once more, after COVID restrictions meant the 2020 race was a zero crowd event, while last year IMS was permitted only 40 percent capacity crowd. With talk of running again in 2023, Kanaan chuckled, “I'm going to make another excuse now!”

He went on: “I was very emotional on the cool-down lap, talking to the team. I know my days are numbered. I have a plan, like I said. I think next year will be probably, if I can make it happen, will be really the last one. As of right now, this was the last one…

“Obviously to come back here, especially in the last two years with the team that I'm at, if it's not there, I'm going to evaluate my chances. I don't want to just be here to participate. I've done that plenty of times. So if I have one more shot – and that is for real! One more shot – we'll give it a go.”

Kanaan, who badgered Pato O’Ward for second place in the closing stages, and also bravely staved off a challenge from the other Arrow McLaren SP of Felix Rosenqvist by clinging on around the outside line at Turns 1-2, admitted he was emotional in the car on the cool-down lap.

“I told them, ‘Guys, I tried, I'm sorry, I did my best, thank you very much for everything.’ A little bit of a flashback, thinking maybe that was the last time I turned some laps around this place, as well. It was a mix of everything.”