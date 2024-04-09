Katherine Legge lands Indy 500 ride with Dale Coyne Racing

Legge, 43, will drive DCR’s Rick Ware Racing-partnered No. 51 Honda and feature primary sponsorship from e.l.f. Cosmetics. In expanding its partnership with Legge, e.l.f. Cosmetics becomes the first-ever beauty brand to serve as a primary sponsor of an entry for the Indy 500.

This year will mark Legge’s fourth attempt at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”, most recently competing last year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing when she set the fastest one-lap (231.627 mph) and four-lap (231.070 mph) qualification speeds for a woman in the history of the Indy 500.

“I’m honored to be back at the 500 to represent such a groundbreaking and historic effort put forward by e.l.f.,” said Legge.

“e.l.f. is truly changing the face of motorsports by lifting women up and challenging norms. Janet Guthrie set the stage for this type of moment back in the ‘70s and I’m honored to carry it forward with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR this year.

“When I was nine years old, I decided I wanted to be a race car driver, and I never would have dreamed a beauty brand would one day be my primary sponsor in the Indy 500. Together with DCR, Honda, and e.l.f., we will truly empower women who are breaking barriers, pushing boundaries, and testing the limits by giving them the confidence and a path towards realizing their dreams, whatever they may be!”

Uniquely, Legge previously drove for DCR during the 2007 season in Champ Car, collecting two top 10s – including a best of sixth (Las Vegas GP) – behind the wheel of the Panoz DP01. She was also the first woman to lead a Champ Car event, doing so in 2006.

“We’re pleased to welcome Katherine back to our team after all these years,” said team owner Dale Coyne.

“She’s had a good career since she first drove for us in 2007 and we can’t wait to start working with her again for this year’s Indianapolis 500. “We’re also excited to be part of this historic partnership with e.l.f. at the Indy 500. We look forward to working with them and making them proud in May.”

In 2012, with now-defunct Dragon Racing, Legge became only the ninth woman to qualify for the Indy 500 – starting 30th and finishing 22nd in her debut.

The Briton demonstrated a level of trailblazing early on, claiming victory in an Atlantic Championship round in 2005 on the Streets of Long Beach to become the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America. She went on to two more races en route to finishing third in the championship.

Legge will be honored later this month by being the first female inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame, joining the likes of Mario Andretti.

“Katherine is a bold disruptor with a kind heart,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty.

“She is a force driven by positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. She takes to the track motivated to pave the way for future drivers who might not currently see themselves behind the wheel at big races. Her presence is helping to shape the future culture of racing. We are proud to sponsor Katherine as a beacon of limitless possibilities.”