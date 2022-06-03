Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Kiel: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain AMSP seat

Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel has suggested that Felix Rosenqvist’s recent performances are enough for him to keep his ride in the team as it expands to three full-time entries.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Kiel: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain AMSP seat
Listen to this article

Speaking in Detroit at a media conference with AMSP’s new signing for 2023 Alexander Rossi, and in light of last week’s announcement that Pato O’Ward was staying onboard through 2025, Kiel was inevitably quizzed on whether Rosenqvist would retain his seat in the team.

Read Also:

“Felix is doing what he needs to do,” replied Kiel. “Us as a team, we're doing what we need to do. Again, there's been no secret that that team has taken a little bit of time to gel. We're seeing fantastic pace, good races. The Indy 500 was fantastic on a lot of fronts.”

Kiel later added: “I think Felix is a fantastic driver and he's a great fit for our team. Felix just needs to continue doing what he's doing. We're evaluating how to make our team better all the time. Felix is a part of that right now. As long as he's doing what he needs to do, and he knows what that is, he'll be driving for us. There's no secret about that.

“I'm proud of Felix. I think he does a great job. I'm expecting him to have a great weekend this weekend. He was very quick here last year. I'm just excited for Felix because I feel like he's in that group now, our team is in that group. He had a fantastic Indy 500. We'll see how the rest of the season goes.”

Kiel explained that the signing of Rossi had also removed the desire to run three cars this year, after the Indy 500, as was originally being considered by team management.

“I would say that the plans to run a third car a few times towards the end of the year was more an opportunity to evaluate, should we need it,” he said. “Obviously having Alex signed up eliminates the need for us to go to market and evaluate. I particularly don't want the distraction of that as we go into a championship run. That's the thought behind it.”

Kiel stressed that the expansion to three full-time entries next year would not dilute the technical and human resource on any of the cars, and added that expansion was ‘critical’ to success, provided it was done in the right manner.

“The goal for us is certainly not to detract from the other two,” he said. “Bringing Alex in, the team we're going to build around him, is very exciting for me. It gives us three great opportunities every week. We're confident that Alex will help push our program forward with the experience and knowledge he has. He ticks all the boxes in my opinion.”

Kiel added: “I think it's critical so long as you do it in the right way, you don't dilute the other entries. The process for us is, yeah, we were ambitious and wanted to grow, no doubt, but we wanted to do it in the right way. This opportunity gives us that shot.

“I'm very, very convinced that the more arrows you have in the quiver, the better you'll be at Indy. Gives you more data, gives you more opportunities for the race obviously. [But] you can't just continue throwing entries on the board just to win the 500. I don't think that's how it works. For us, so long as we're doing it in the right way, the more the merrier.”

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon's death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon's race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey's move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport's worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it's satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
