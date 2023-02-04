Kirkwood ends final test session on top, Ericsson tops Day 2
Kyle Kirkwood topped the final session in IndyCar’s official preseason test at Thermal Club, although Marcus Ericsson’s time from this morning remained fastest overall.
Kirkwood lapped the 17-turn 3.076-mile course in 1min38.8279sec, an average speed of 111.721mph, but it fell 0.4sec short of Ericsson’s benchmark for Ganassi from this morning’s session. The series sophomore, who is about to embark on his first season with Andretti Autosport-Honda, might have improved still further, had he not suffered a brake fire after a mild off-course excursion.
That caused one of five red flags, with both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske-Chevrolet falling off the asphalt, along with Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.
A mere 0.0125sec behind Kirkwood was the impressive Callum Ilott, whose Juncos Hollinger Racing team has impressed in its first test since expanding to two cars. Ilott’s rookie teammate Agustin Canapino ended the fourth session in 20th, 0.85sec adrift of his teammate, but ahead of two RLL cars, both Ed Carpenter Racing cars and both AJ Foyt Racing cars.
Marcus Armstrong was top rookie, edging his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Alex Palou by 0.03sec, as he prepares to tackle the road and street courses in the #11 entry.
Two-time and defending champion Will Power moved up to fifth, 0.1062sec off the ultimate, and a mere four hundredths ahead of his old teammate Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.
Yesterday’s pacesetter Colton Herta was seventh for Andretti, just ahead of Newgarden who was eighth fastest despite his incident.
Scott Dixon turned the most laps (35) on his way to ninth, ahead of the swiftest of the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys, driven by Alexander Rossi.
Despite Thermal Club’s combo of North and South tracks lap being longer than all but one of the courses on the IndyCar schedules, the 27 cars present were covered by just 1.5sec.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:38.8279
|
1:38.8279
|
8
|
10
|
111.721
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
2
|
Callum Ilott
|
1:38.8404
|
0.0125
|
10
|
23
|
111.707
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
3
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:38.8409
|
0.0130
|
17
|
24
|
111.707
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
4
|
Alex Palou
|
1:38.8718
|
0.0439
|
15
|
31
|
111.672
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
5
|
Will Power
|
1:38.9341
|
0.1062
|
18
|
23
|
111.602
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
6
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:38.9769
|
0.1490
|
9
|
22
|
111.553
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
7
|
Colton Herta
|
1:39.1047
|
0.2768
|
11
|
16
|
111.409
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
8
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:39.1739
|
0.3460
|
11
|
19
|
111.332
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
9
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:39.2377
|
0.4098
|
32
|
35
|
111.260
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
10
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:39.2500
|
0.4221
|
19
|
19
|
111.246
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
11
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:39.2842
|
0.4563
|
7
|
28
|
111.208
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
12
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:39.3425
|
0.5146
|
8
|
28
|
111.143
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
13
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:39.3547
|
0.5268
|
15
|
34
|
111.129
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
14
|
David Malukas
|
1:39.3668
|
0.5389
|
24
|
33
|
111.116
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
15
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:39.4114
|
0.5835
|
15
|
31
|
111.066
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
16
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:39.4290
|
0.6011
|
11
|
33
|
111.046
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
17
|
Pato O'Ward
|
1:39.4310
|
0.6031
|
2
|
26
|
111.044
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
18
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
1:39.6640
|
0.8361
|
7
|
27
|
110.784
|
Honda
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
19
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:39.6821
|
0.8542
|
3
|
20
|
110.764
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
20
|
Agustin Canapino
|
1:39.7039
|
0.8760
|
12
|
25
|
110.740
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
21
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:39.7432
|
0.9153
|
18
|
25
|
110.696
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
22
|
Jack Harvey
|
1:39.8567
|
1.0288
|
7
|
25
|
110.570
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
23
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:39.8983
|
1.0704
|
16
|
27
|
110.524
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
24
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:40.0806
|
1.2527
|
12
|
28
|
110.323
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
25
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:40.1297
|
1.3018
|
19
|
27
|
110.269
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
26
|
Conor Daly
|
1:40.2270
|
1.3991
|
15
|
27
|
110.162
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
27
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
1:40.2833
|
1.4554
|
13
|
26
|
110.100
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
Arrow McLaren prioritizing in-year gains to match Penske, Ganassi
Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport
Latest news
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S." Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live
Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.