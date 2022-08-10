Kirkwood, Foyt land backing from Bommarito Automotive Group

Listen to this article

The team has worked hard to replace the ROKiT sponsorship since it disappeared from the #14 and #11 cars following the eighth round of the season at Road America. The shortfall in funding has meant legendary team owner AJ Foyt and son Larry, team president, have had to put on ice the #11 car which was raced by Tatiana Caleron on road and street courses and by JR Hildebrand on ovals.

Meanwhile the #14 raced full-time by 2021 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood has been running with former associate sponsor Sexton Properties as primary sponsor for the most recent six rounds of the season.

Today the team revealed that the Bommarito Automotive Group, which has sponsored the IndyCar race at Gateway since the series returned to the short oval after a 16-year hiatus, has signed as “primary marketing partner” of AJ Foyt Racing's No. 14 Chevrolet for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway August 19-20. Rebel Bourbon will serve as an associate sponsor.

Foyt’s cars have run well at the 1.25-mile oval in recent years, with fifth places for Conor Daly and Sebastien Bourdais in 2017 and 2021 respectively, and third place in 2019 for Tony Kanaan.

“We are honored to be a part of bringing the NTT IndyCar Series to the St. Louis region,” said John Bommarito, president of Bommarito Automotive Group. “Thanks to the support of race fans across the country, we’ve demonstrated that when you win on the weekend it generates sales Monday.

“As an iconic brand here in the St. Louis marketplace and selling vehicles nationwide, the Bommarito Automotive Group could not be more proud to adorn the iconic AJ Foyt Racing #14 Chevy, driven by Kyle Kirkwood, for the sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 right here in our own hometown. Bommarito and A.J. “Super Tex” Foyt, together making history.”

Both Kirkwood and teammate in the K-Line car, Dalton Kellett, will be among those testing at World Wide Technology Raceway on Thursday.