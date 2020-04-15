Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut this weekend

Busch announced on his Twitter feed Wednesday that he would be competing in Saturday’s IndyCar Series Challenge race at the virtual Twin Ring Motegi oval track in Japan (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network).

Busch, 34, will compete in the No. 51 Rowdy Energy Dallara.

Busch will be doing virtual double duty this weekend, also competing in Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series race from Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

NASCAR stars Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have both participated in the virtual IndyCar racing events this season.