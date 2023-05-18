Subscribe
Previous / Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Kyle Larson ‘excited and nervous’ over Indy 500 debut next year

NASCAR Cup superstar Kyle Larson says he’s “excited and little bit nervous” over his Indy 500 debut next year, while visiting practice at Indianapolis today.

Charles Bradley
By:
Gavin Ward, Competition Director, Arrow McLaren, Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

Larson will race Arrow McLaren’s fourth Chevrolet-powered car, with support from his NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, alongside the squad’s regular roster of drivers in the 2024 Indy 500.

The 2021 Cup champion says it’s been his “dream” to contest the event and will also run NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte later that day.

“It probably still won’t seem real until I get behind the wheel of a car,” Larson told NBC Peacock from the Arrow McLaren pits. “Just happy to be here, it’s the only day I can get here this year, so I’m just trying to soak in as much knowledge as I can and continually better prepare myself for next season.

“I want to do a really good job and I feel like the opportunity is there with a great team and all its resources. The opportunity is something I’ve wanted to do for a while, I just felt that the timing was right to live out a dream of mine, my dad’s and Jeff Gordon’s and even Rick Hendrick’s.

“I just wanna do a good job, I wanna obviously win the race too. I know how hard it is, so I’m going to keep my expectations realistic, because these are the greatest IndyCar drivers in the world, and I’ve never raced one!

“If I prepare right, study and focus, then I can do a good job. So I’m just excited and little bit nervous, I guess.”

Larson revealed that his test program hasn’t yet been set, but that he wants to get his first IndyCar running before the end of the year.

“I don’t know when that will be exactly, I haven’t heard of a date anyway,” he said. “So, I don’t know about simulator or anything because I know they’ve been so busy getting prepared for this year’s Indy 500.

“Once we get through these next couple of weeks, we’ll get more focus on my schedule and plans. I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes right now, I know how big this week is.”

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Larson attended the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today with Hendrick Motorsports’ vice-chairman Jeff Gordon, who will oversee his charge’s Indy project.

“Kyle has always made it clear that he wanted to get behind the wheel of an IndyCar to do the Indy 500, and we’re here to learn all we can to plan logistically and for whatever he needs from a competition standpoint,” said Gordon.

“I gotta say, having Tony Kanaan in the fourth [Arrow McLaren] car this year is a huge, huge help for what we’re going to have next year. He’s super competitive and such a great guy, he’s so open to helping out Kyle for this effort and we’re fortunate to be collaborating with Arrow McLaren and Chevrolet and I can’t wait for what’s to come.

“It takes a lot to do this race, and it’ll be even harder not being in the car all year long, but I like our chances with who we’re partnering up with.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph

Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Thursday practice at 229.6mph

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Kyle Larson More from
Kyle Larson
Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing

Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing

NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing Hamlin and Kansas provided a captivating day of NASCAR racing

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward” O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

IndyCar
Birmingham

O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project

Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project

MGP MotoGP

Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project

How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"

How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"

F1 Formula 1

How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres" How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"

SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300

SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300

SGT Super GT
Suzuka

SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300 SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300

Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained

Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained

SUPC Supercars
Symmons Plains

Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained Ford's Supercars dyno wish explained

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe