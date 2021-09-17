Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was another to venture off course, skidding into the gravel at the 180-deg Turn 2, bringing out red flag with 18mins to go. But in both his and Herta’s case, car damage appeared minimal.

Newgarden lapped the 2.238-mile course in 1min11.7125sec to shade Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda by a mere 0.0802sec on his fourth of 11 laps turned.

Championship leader Alex Palou was third fastest, comfortably clear of his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammates Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon.

Ed Jones was one of the stars of the session, lapping his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda fourth fastest, ahead of Alexander Rossi in a second Andretti car.

Another star was Oliver Askew who landed sixth fastest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, as he strives to stake a claim to the #45 car for 2022.

Jimmie Johnson was only 1.5sec off the pace at a track on which he’s tested twice before, ahead of Max Chilton (Carlin-Chevrolet), Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing, and Juncos-Hollinger’s Callum Ilott, who will be making his second IndyCar start this weekend.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 2 Josef Newgarden 1:11.7125 1:11.7125 0.000 4 11 1:13.2198 10 1 112.349 44:55.6708 Chevy P 443 Team Penske 2 26 Colton Herta 1:11.7927 0.0802 0.0802 4 10 1:17.5541 9 17 112.223 43:25.6240 Honda P 348 Andretti Autosport 3 10 Alex Palou 1:11.9750 0.2625 0.1823 4 14 3:31.4358 14 9 111.939 44:45.8049 Honda P 477 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 18 Ed Jones 1:12.0166 0.3041 0.0416 7 16 1:22.7425 12 13 111.874 46:07.4210 Honda P 195 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 5 27 Alexander Rossi 1:12.0625 0.3500 0.0459 4 12 1:15.5283 9 18 111.803 45:20.4977 Honda P 299 Andretti Autosport 6 45 Oliver Askew 1:12.1516 0.4391 0.0891 14 18 1:21.8008 15 22 111.665 45:42.9964 Honda P 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:12.1885 0.4760 0.0369 15 16 1:20.6996 11 20 111.608 45:36.7038 Honda P 194 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 8 60 Jack Harvey 1:12.2289 0.5164 0.0404 4 13 1:24.8710 10 26 111.545 45:59.6611 Honda P 266 Meyer Shank Racing 9 51 Romain Grosjean 1:12.3210 0.6085 0.0921 6 17 1:23.4562 14 24 111.403 46:05.8080 Honda P 230 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 10 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:12.3564 0.6439 0.0354 9 12 1:18.5745 6 7 111.349 43:57.2366 Honda P 402 Chip Ganassi Racing 11 9 Scott Dixon 1:12.4415 0.7290 0.0851 5 11 1:12.6367 8 8 111.218 45:14.0386 Honda P 428 Chip Ganassi Racing 12 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:12.4462 0.7337 0.0047 17 17 1:12.4462 14 2 111.211 43:37.7121 Chevy P 268 Team Penske 13 06 Helio Castroneves 1:12.4757 0.7632 0.0295 5 15 1:16.9809 10 5 111.166 45:24.9060 Honda P 141 Meyer Shank Racing 14 5 Pato O'Ward 1:12.4982 0.7857 0.0225 4 11 4:37.3868 11 4 111.131 45:57.3556 Chevy P 452 Arrow McLaren SP 15 12 Will Power 1:12.5701 0.8576 0.0719 5 18 1:23.2502 14 10 111.021 45:51.8178 Chevy P 332 Team Penske 16 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:12.7014 0.9889 0.1313 6 13 1:16.6036 9 6 110.820 45:27.0855 Chevy P 177 Arrow McLaren SP 17 15 Graham Rahal 1:12.8486 1.1361 0.1472 6 13 1:14.9644 12 12 110.596 45:17.4149 Honda P 342 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:12.9506 1.2381 0.1020 5 14 3:47.3106 14 11 110.442 45:02.8627 Chevy P 218 AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 30 Takuma Sato 1:12.9923 1.2798 0.0417 5 15 1:13.5475 13 21 110.379 44:58.3868 Honda P 297 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:13.0318 1.3193 0.0395 7 10 1:14.9263 3 16 110.319 42:32.6871 Chevy P 329 Team Penske 21 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:13.0717 1.3592 0.0399 8 15 1:21.1568 12 15 110.259 46:09.4512 Chevy P 291 Ed Carpenter Racing 22 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:13.1024 1.3899 0.0307 3 13 1:19.3304 11 19 110.213 45:46.1035 Honda P 230 Andretti Autosport 23 20 Conor Daly 1:13.1403 1.4278 0.0379 11 15 1:14.0275 13 14 110.155 45:05.2734 Chevy P 212 Ed Carpenter Racing 24 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:13.2609 1.5484 0.1206 7 18 1:16.1071 14 23 109.974 45:28.2373 Honda P 82 Chip Ganassi Racing 25 59 Max Chilton 1:13.3980 1.6855 0.1371 8 16 1:29.3125 13 25 109.769 46:18.7075 Chevy P 110 Carlin 26 4 Dalton Kellett 1:13.7256 2.0131 0.3276 6 17 1:20.1980 15 3 109.281 45:53.1851 Chevy P 130 AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 77 Callum Ilott 1:13.7398 2.0273 0.0142 5 20 1:14.3763 13 27 109.260 43:56.2190 Chevy P 5 Juncos Hollinger Racing