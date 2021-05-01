Tickets Subscribe
How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway's first race

How they line up for the Genesys 300, first race in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series' double-header at Texas Motor Speedway. Times set by championship entrant points, due to inclement weather causing cancelation of qualifying.

P No. Driver Car name Team-Engine
1 10 Alex Palou NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
2 12 Will Power Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 9 Scott Dixon PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
4 26 Colton Herta Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda
5 22 Simon Pagenaud Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
6 60 Jack Harvey AutoNation/SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 14 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
8 21 Rinus VeeKay Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
9 8 Marcus Ericsson Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 2 Josef Newgarden XPEL Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
11 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
12 30 Takuma Sato Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
13 15 Graham Rahal Fleet Cost & Care Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
14 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
15 3 Scott McLaughlin (R) PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
16 27 Alexander Rossi NAPA AUTO PARTS / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
17 20 Ed Carpenter U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
18 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
19 18 Ed Jones SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
20 29 James Hinchcliffe Genesys Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
21 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
22 4 Dalton Kellett K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
23 48 Tony Kanaan (R) Bryant Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
24 59 Conor Daly Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet
Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Alex Palou
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

