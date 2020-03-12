IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Long Beach / Breaking news

IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled

shares
comments
IndyCar race at Long Beach to be canceled or rescheduled
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 11:34 PM

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will not run as scheduled on April 17-19, due to the City of Long Beach prohibiting all large-scale events through April 30, due to the coronavirus.

There is a faint hope that the race could be rescheduled for later in the year, but this would require the agreement of several organizations, and would of course be on the proviso that the City is able to lift the ban on crowded events.

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach stated: “While we recognize that this is a serious inconvenience for our loyal attendees, sponsors and other clients, nevertheless, this action is consistent with our primary objective of assuring the public’s safety and well-being at our event.

“We are in conversation with the City of Long Beach, various race sanctioning bodies and the Long Beach Convention Center to discuss the viability of rescheduling this event at a later time in the year.

“If that is not possible, then we look forward to presenting the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16-18, 2021.

“Further details about possible refunds or credits will be forthcoming.”

This was due to be the 46th running of the event which started as a Formula 5000 round in 1975, was a Formula 1 race for eight years before becoming one of the most prestigious events on the Indy car calendar in 1984.

Related video

Next article
Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through

Previous article

Rahal on St. Pete: Too much went into this to not see it through

Next article

Miles hopes St. Pete IndyCar fans understand lockout

Miles hopes St. Pete IndyCar fans understand lockout
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Long Beach
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Grand-Am

SCC: Ten, Finlay Motorsports name change

4
Formula 1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

5
Formula 1

Dutch GP might not run in 2020, admits race chief

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place
Indy

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms
Indy

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event
Indy

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500
Indy

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy
Indy

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.