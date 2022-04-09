Tickets Subscribe
All me
Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare / Long Beach traffic woes frustrate potential pole-winners
IndyCar / Long Beach Qualifying report

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record

Colton Herta will start from pole in tomorrow’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, as his only possible challengers were eliminated early, or in Romain Grosjean’s case, crashed out.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record
Listen to this article

Q3

Alexander Rossi laid down the first marker in the third segment of qualifying with 66.0sec, his closest opponent being Josef Newgarden and Felix Rosenqvist after their first runs.

Palou then delivered a 65.8667sec lap to go top, but then Herta slammed in a 65.3095sec to claim the qualifying track record by nine-tenths of a second, with Grosjean 0.1960sec behind him.

Attempting to usurp his teammate, Grosjean grazed a wall with his left-rear on the run to Turn 5, breaking a toelink which sent him crabbing hard into the tire wall on the outside of the corner.

That cost him his best time, dropping him to sixth, and promoting Newgarden to the front row ahead of Palou.

With two seconds of guaranteed time remaining, IndyCar’s rule allowing cars one final flyer kicked in. Only Rosenqvist and Rossi took the option, but both failed to improve – Rossi slid into the Turn 1 run-off, and Rosenqvist was unable to edge ahead of anyone.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:05.3095

1:05.3095

0.000

2

2

1:05.3095

1

  

1

108.480

5:16.6493

Honda

A

50

Andretti Autosport

2

2

Josef Newgarden

1:05.7550

0.4455

0.4455

3

3

1:05.7550

2

  

5

107.745

5:41.0345

Chevy

A

65

Team Penske

3

10

Alex Palou

1:05.8667

0.5572

0.1117

2

3

1:05.8685

1

  

4

107.563

5:32.8064

Honda

A

67

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:05.9349

0.6254

0.0682

3

5

1:06.0050

4

  

3

107.451

8:35.0574

Chevy

A

23

Arrow McLaren SP

5

27

Alexander Rossi

1:06.0674

0.7579

0.1325

1

4

1:23.5374

3

  

2

107.236

8:56.4083

Honda

A

16

Andretti Autosport

6

28

Romain Grosjean

No Time

---

---

--

2

1:05.5055

1

  

6

---

5:21.0565

Honda

A

35

Andretti Autosport

 

Q2

Palou was somewhat of an outlier by going straight onto used reds from the start of the session but his first effort left him only eighth fastest. Herta was fastest on the primaries on 65.9478sec, ahead of McLaughlin, Pagenaud, Grosjean and Ericsson.

First flyers on fresh reds came from Josef Newgarden and Will Power, springing into the top two spots with 65.8s. Then Felix Rosenqvist and Herta deposed both of them, and Herta kept improving delivering a 65.4057, and his closest challenger was teammate Rossi.

Rosenqvist, Palou, Newgarden and Grosjean also got through, but Will Power – only 0.0001sec behind Grosjean – called in the fact that got backed up following Pato O’Ward at the hairpin, but believing O’Ward had also been backed up.

A surprise elimination was Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud who had looked so quick in practice and Q1, as he had unfortunately encountered Scott McLaughlin, who himself had been stymied by Marcus Ericsson’s Ganassi-Honda which he let past on an out lap, but who then slowed up.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:05.4057

1:05.4057

0.000

6

6

1:05.4057

4

  

1

108.321

10:12.8276

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:05.5775

0.1718

0.1718

5

6

1:12.6629

4

  

3

108.037

10:52.1804

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

3

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:05.6344

0.2287

0.0569

6

7

1:11.7324

4

  

5

107.943

10:27.3687

Chevy

A

6

Arrow McLaren SP

4

10

Alex Palou

1:05.7662

0.3605

0.1318

7

7

1:05.7662

4

  

10

107.727

10:37.9922

Honda

A

9

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

2

Josef Newgarden

1:05.8194

0.4137

0.0532

5

7

1:06.1543

4

  

8

107.640

10:35.6986

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

6

28

Romain Grosjean

1:05.8744

0.4687

0.0550

6

6

1:05.8744

4

  

2

107.550

10:17.4688

Honda

A

19

Andretti Autosport

7

12

Will Power

1:05.8745

0.4688

0.0001

5

7

1:07.9475

4

  

6

107.550

10:49.7386

Chevy

A

11

Team Penske

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:05.9548

0.5491

0.0803

6

6

1:05.9548

3

  

11

107.419

10:21.0489

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.0507

0.6450

0.0959

3

7

1:06.2408

4

  

7

107.263

10:38.3364

Chevy

A

2

Team Penske

10

60

Simon Pagenaud

1:06.0678

0.6621

0.0171

3

6

1:06.1535

4

  

4

107.235

10:38.8642

Honda

A

25

Meyer Shank Racing

11

5

Pato O'Ward

1:06.0726

0.6669

0.0048

6

6

1:06.0726

4

  

12

107.228

9:19.6607

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

12

14

Kyle Kirkwood

1:06.2604

0.8547

0.1878

6

7

1:06.6957

3

  

9

106.924

10:58.5756

Chevy

A

12

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Q1 Group 2

Grosjean was the fastest driver on primaries in Group 2, with a 65.9796, and that time withstood several aces’ first efforts on reds, but the exception was Simon Pagenaud, who edged past with a 65.8908sec lap. Then Grosjean nudged past with a 65.7468sec.

Behind these two, Will Power and Josef Newgarden sent their Team Penske-Chevrolets into Q2, just ahead of Palou’s Ganassi car and Pato O’Ward in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy.

Those eliminated at this stage included the second Meyer Shank Racing entry of Helio Castroneves, who started third here last year, and six-time champion Scott Dixon.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

28

Romain Grosjean

1:05.7468

1:05.7468

0.000

6

6

1:05.7468

4

  

1

107.759

9:50.2287

Honda

A

19

Andretti Autosport

2

60

Simon Pagenaud

1:05.8908

0.1440

0.1440

5

6

1:11.1042

4

  

3

107.523

10:11.6219

Honda

A

25

Meyer Shank Racing

3

12

Will Power

1:06.0788

0.3320

0.1880

7

7

1:06.0788

4

  

2

107.217

11:07.3955

Chevy

A

11

Team Penske

4

2

Josef Newgarden

1:06.0819

0.3351

0.0031

6

7

1:06.1032

4

  

7

107.212

10:42.2662

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

5

10

Alex Palou

1:06.1452

0.3984

0.0633

5

7

1:07.5230

3

  

4

107.110

10:49.2030

Honda

A

9

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

5

Pato O'Ward

1:06.1781

0.4313

0.0329

6

7

1:07.7686

4

  

11

107.057

10:56.4723

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

7

06

Helio Castroneves

1:06.2467

0.4999

0.0686

5

6

1:06.5948

4

  

6

106.946

10:03.0326

Honda

A

5

Meyer Shank Racing

8

9

Scott Dixon

1:06.3241

0.5773

0.0774

6

7

1:07.2386

4

  

5

106.821

10:16.7437

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

20

Conor Daly

1:06.4489

0.7021

0.1248

6

7

1:06.4489

4

  

10

106.620

11:01.6971

Chevy

A

15

Ed Carpenter Racing

10

30

Christian Lundgaard

1:06.5049

0.7581

0.0560

5

6

1:07.6928

3

  

9

106.530

10:20.0295

Honda

A

21

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

77

Callum Ilott

1:06.6672

0.9204

0.1623

7

7

1:06.6672

4

  

8

106.271

11:11.4732

Chevy

P

26

Juncos Hollinger Racing

12

4

Dalton Kellett

1:06.7679

1.0211

0.1007

6

7

1:08.9434

4

  

12

106.111

11:03.6871

Chevy

A

3

AJ Foyt Enterprises

13

11

Tatiana Calderon

1:07.4789

1.7321

0.7110

6

6

1:07.4789

3

  

13

104.993

10:30.7006

Chevy

A

10

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Q1 Group 1

Colton Herta set a 66.6653sec on primaries, but this became irrelevant when McLaughlin delivered a 66.1076sec, and then both Herta and teammate Alexander Rossi ducked under the 66sec mark, Herta produced a 65.7283sec.

Felix Rosenqvist then delivered a 66.1 to grab third in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet ahead of McLaughlin, while Kyle Kirkwood excelled with fifth fastest in group in the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

Graham Rahal looked like he was going to graduate until Marcus Ericsson squeezed him out with his last run in the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. Rahal had also been maddened by Jimmie Johnson emerging from pitlane into his path during a flying lap, and Johnson’s interference cost him his best laps.

Rinus VeeKay was a surprise elimination at this stage, while rookie David Malukas did a fine job in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda to outqualify his teammate, 2013 Long Beach winner Takuma Sato.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:05.7283

1:05.7283

0.000

6

6

1:05.7283

5

  

1

107.789

9:18.2892

Honda

A

50

Andretti Autosport

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:05.8363

0.1080

0.1080

5

6

1:09.7992

4

  

2

107.612

10:24.1554

Honda

A

16

Andretti Autosport

3

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.1005

0.3722

0.2642

6

7

1:10.6883

4

  

7

107.182

10:43.1579

Chevy

A

23

Arrow McLaren SP

4

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.1076

0.3793

0.0071

5

6

1:06.9012

4

  

4

107.171

9:34.9598

Chevy

A

97

Team Penske

5

14

Kyle Kirkwood

1:06.4676

0.7393

0.3600

6

6

1:06.4676

4

  

5

106.590

10:06.3510

Chevy

A

18

AJ Foyt Enterprises

6

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.5757

0.8474

0.1081

6

6

1:06.5757

3

  

3

106.417

10:35.4913

Honda

A

58

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

15

Graham Rahal

1:06.6896

0.9613

0.1139

6

7

1:10.7528

3

  

9

106.235

11:04.4816

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:06.7049

0.9766

0.0153

6

7

1:07.0496

4

  

6

106.211

10:45.6384

Chevy

A

50

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

29

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:06.7418

1.0135

0.0369

6

7

1:09.8117

4

  

12

106.152

11:12.8580

Honda

A

14

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

10

18

David Malukas

1:06.7925

1.0642

0.0507

6

6

1:06.7925

4

  

8

106.072

9:48.7855

Honda

A

25

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

11

45

Jack Harvey

1:06.9708

1.2425

0.1783

7

7

1:06.9708

4

  

10

105.789

10:50.9529

Honda

A

17

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

12

51

Takuma Sato

1:07.1001

1.3718

0.1293

6

7

1:07.3948

4

  

11

105.586

10:59.5442

Honda

A

31

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

13

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:09.0287

3.3004

1.9286

2

6

1:08.2122

4

  

13

102.636

10:02.3209

Honda

A

35

Chip Ganassi Racing
comments
Previous article
Previous article

Next article
Next article

Long Beach traffic woes frustrate potential pole-winners

Long Beach traffic woes frustrate potential pole-winners
