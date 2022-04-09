Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record Next / Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Long Beach traffic woes frustrate potential pole-winners

Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Ericsson and Will Power were all left aggravated by track etiquette issues that prevented them from showing their best in qualifying for the 47th Grand Prix of Long Beach.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Long Beach traffic woes frustrate potential pole-winners
Listen to this article

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s McLaughlin was on an out-lap and let Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, who was on a hot lap, pass him exiting Turn 9 and into Turn 10. However, the Swede clearly didn’t believe the St. Petersburg winner had moved aside soon enough, and so ensured he got in the way of McLaughlin’s next lap.

Ericsson said: “I was on a hot lap and he was on a prep lap and he backed me up into Turn 9. I had to abort that lap and try to start a new one and then he tried to overtake me into T11...

“I don't like that, sorry. He'd already impeded my lap and then he tried to get me back!”

The Huksi Chocolate Chip Ganassi car will start eighth, ironically just ahead of McLaughlin who was deeply unimpressed with his rival.

“Just a cluster out there with the traffic,” said the series sophomore, who matched the pace of teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power whenever he had a clear run in practice. “Our car was awesome.

“I dunno what Marcus was doing, he was coming like he was on a fast lap and then he just stops and that clustered the whole thing up and then everyone behind us… We're trying to find gaps out there, but if you think a guy's on a fast lap, you make a gap for him, and then he stops right next to you and won't let you back through.

"We've got a fast car and there's no reason we can't come through in the race. See what we've got, but I just feel bad for the guys because we had a really solid car to go for where [polesitter Colton] Herta is and challenge the Andretti guys.

“I'll be bombing for sure, just having a crack at it. As Danny Ric [Daniel Ricciardo] says, just lick the stamp and send it."

Teammate Will Power was similarly gutted by missing out on reaching the Firestone Fast Six but one-ten-thousandth of a second, after his best lap was ruined.

"Pato [O’Ward] stopped in the hairpin,” said the two-time Long Beach winner. “I don't know who was backing up but it kinda sucks when they do it in the hairpin because it ruins the money lap I've just done and then the next one because you're on the guy's gearbox. By the third lap you're tires are kinda gone.

“It's good when they do it in the back straight because you can abort your lap and set up the next one, but at the hairpin it ruins your lap and your next one.

"It's been frustrating with traffic this weekend, everyone just backs up so much.”

Power will roll off seventh, alongside Ericsson and just ahead of McLaughlin.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record
Previous article

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record
Next article

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink Long Beach
IndyCar

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi Cadillacs take 1-2, Aston, BMW also win Long Beach
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Ganassi Cadillacs take 1-2, Aston, BMW also win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink

Long Beach traffic woes frustrate potential pole-winners
IndyCar IndyCar

Long Beach traffic woes frustrate potential pole-winners

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record
IndyCar IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta takes pole with new lap record

Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.