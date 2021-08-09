Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Lundgaard to make IndyCar race debut on Indy road course

By:

This weekend’s 12th round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series will see Formula 2 race winner Christian Lundgaard make his series debut in the third Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Lundgaard to make IndyCar race debut on Indy road course

Lundgaard, an Alpine Academy program member, tested two weeks ago for RLL at Barber Motorsports Park, alongside Oliver Askew, and today the team has announced that the 20-year-old Dane will take over the #45 car from Santino Ferrucci for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at IMS.

“We were very pleased with the job that Christian did at our recent test at Barber Motorsports Park and are looking forward to seeing him perform at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL along with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “It’s going to be a new experience and a big challenge due to the lack of practice time compared to other races.

“[But] the road course is very much like European circuits given that it was designed for Formula 1 and Grand Prix races, so I think it will be less of an issue than going to one of our more traditional IndyCar race tracks.

“Given the lack of test time and practice time, we don’t have any grand expectations of him other than to go out and do a steady job and go from there.”

Lundgaard, who visited the track while in Indy for his seat fitting at RLL, said: “I’m super excited to try IndyCar next week. I’ve been very fortunate so far in my career to drive some incredible race cars and I’m looking forward to officially adding IndyCar to that list.

“In preparation for this race, I tested the car and it felt pretty awesome and I’m sure it will feel even better at a race weekend in race conditions alongside all the hugely talented drivers in the field.”

Lundgaard, who has won in Formula 3 and Formula 2 for the ART Grand Prix team, added: “There’s been a lot of work to make this happen and prepare as best as possible and I’m feeling ready for the challenge. I’ve actually watched all IndyCar races this year, so to be given the chance to line up on the grid is amazing.

“There will be a lot to learn in a short space of time but trying something new excites me. I can’t thank enough Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Alpine, my sponsors and investors for supporting me with this opportunity. It’s a unique chance and I can’t wait to give it my all.”

Davide Brivio, Alpine F1 Team racing director, gave Lundgaard’s debut his blessing, commenting: “IndyCar is a brilliant, competitive series with very strong contenders and we are excited to see how Christian converts this opportunity.

“Christian remains an important part of the Alpine Academy as he has shown huge promise throughout his junior career. Now, two seasons into FIA Formula 2, we are evaluating different options for the next stage, but for this particular moment we are just focusing on the present; enjoy a different type of car and environment, work hard and deliver on track.

“I’m sure Christian will enjoy it, and I can’t wait to see the race.”

Ferrucci has raced the #45 RLL entry alongside the team’s fulltimers Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato at five of this year’s races, scoring best results of sixth at the Indy 500 and Detroit Race 1.

shares
comments
Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”

Previous article

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

8 h
5
IndyCar

Indy 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more

Latest news
Lundgaard to make IndyCar race debut on Indy road course
IndyCar

Lundgaard to make IndyCar race debut on Indy road course

28m
Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”

6 h
Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”
IndyCar

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”

7 h
Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
Video Inside
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

8 h
Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount
IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

13 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP team 00:38
IndyCar
49m

IndyCar: McLaren to acquire majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP team

IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win 00:47
IndyCar
50m

IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

IndyCar: Devastated Herta admits - 'I feel terrible... I threw it away' 00:50
IndyCar
56m

IndyCar: Devastated Herta admits - 'I feel terrible... I threw it away'

IndyCar: Herta takes dominant pole in Nashville 00:51
IndyCar
23 h

IndyCar: Herta takes dominant pole in Nashville

IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt 00:44
IndyCar
Aug 7, 2021

IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away” Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky” Nashville
IndyCar

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Christian Lundgaard More from
Christian Lundgaard
Lundgaard sets the pace in Formula 2 Barcelona test Barcelona April testing
FIA F2

Lundgaard sets the pace in Formula 2 Barcelona test

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race Bahrain
FIA F2

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push
FIA F2

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Ferrucci returns to Detroit, where he made his IndyCar debut Detroit
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to Detroit, where he made his IndyCar debut

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting" Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

Indy 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: How many cars race, how long is it, where is it & more

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

Lauda tells Vettel about F1's 'wild dogs'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lauda tells Vettel about F1's 'wild dogs'

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Lundgaard to make IndyCar race debut on Indy road course
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard to make IndyCar race debut on Indy road course

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson wondering how he won “after flying and seeing sky”

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.