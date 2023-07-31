Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Lundqvist is the latest driver to step in for Simon Pagenaud, who continues to recover from a horrendous practice accident at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month.

The former series champion and Indy 500 winner has been advised once again by the IndyCar medical team to not participate in this weekend’s event in Nashville.

Conor Daly and Tom Blomqvist have previously subbed for the sidelined Frenchman, but Lundqvist has been given the nod for the fourth street circuit on the IndyCar schedule. He will drive the team's #60 SiriusXM-backed car alongside four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Lundqvist, 24, heads into the Nashville event having swept the 2022 Indy NXT event there with a pole and victory. The Swede has previously tested IndyCars for Andretti Autosport at Indianapolis, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Texas and Ed Carpenter Racing at Sebring.

“This is a moment I’ve been dreaming of literally since the start of my career,” said Lundqvist. “I could not be more excited about the prospect of finally making my NTT IndyCar Series debut; I am extremely grateful to Meyer Shank Racing for this opportunity.

“This will be an incredible experience, but also the toughest challenge of my life. Sitting on the sidelines all year, it would be a massive task to join any championship towards the end of the season – let alone the IndyCar Series on the streets of Nashville.

“There’s been very little time to prepare, but I feel like the sheer excitement of this moment will make up for some of that. Of course, working alongside Helio – one of the true legends of this sport – will also be a huge asset.

“Last but not least, I would like to wish Simon Pagenaud a continued speedy recovery. While fully aware of everything I have to learn this weekend, I will do my very best to make him and everyone else on the team proud in Music City.”

Linus Lundqvist, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Lundqvist hasn’t raced this year, apart from an outing in the Porsche Cup in his homeland. He also took part in the Formula E rookie test with Andretti Autosport, and had already been tipped for contesting some end-of-season IndyCar events with another team.

Castroneves added: “It will be an interesting weekend to have Linus with us as well, he is new to all of this, just like Tom was in Toronto. There will be a lot to learn for him, so we’ll see how he adapts.”