Malukas insists Ericsson’s Andretti move ‘doesn’t affect me’
IndyCar racer David Malukas – who has been tipped for a move to one of the series’ powerhouse teams next year – says Marcus Ericsson’s switch to Andretti Autosport won’t affect him.
Speaking in the immediate aftermath of this morning’s announcement that Andretti had signed 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Ericsson, who moves from Chip Ganassi Racing, Malukas was insistent that it doesn’t change anything for his future plans.
When asked by Motorsport.com if it narrowed his options in any way, Malukas replied: “His move doesn't really affect anything from my side but obviously it's good for him. From my end, it doesn't really affect anything.”
Malukas, 21, has already confirmed that he won’t stay at Dale Coyne Racing for 2024 as he reaches the end of a two-year deal between the veteran team and his father, trucking magnate Henry Malukas.
In the meantime, his family’s HMD squad has become one of the biggest teams in the Indy NXT series, and it has hinted at moving up into IndyCars in future.
Malukas Jr is confident he’ll be on the grid next year regardless, and said he has no concerns about his future in the series.
“From my side, I’m 100 percent confident,” he said. “I don't have any anxiety or any of that stuff. I think our next year is looking very strong, and yeah, it looks very good.
“I don't know much about what I can say here or there, but all I can say is it looks very good.”
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
He added that his 2024 deal is “most likely” to be announced after the season finale at Laguna Seca next month, and that his direction isn’t at all dependent on his results in the final three races of the season.
“There’s no more waiting, nothing more to be done,” Malukas added. “From my side, it's just focusing on trying to finish this season strong and looking forward to next season.”
His strongest options are to join Ericsson at Andretti in its fourth entry, where he would also be team-mate to his 2021 Indy Lights nemesis Kyle Kirkwood, or take Ericsson’s former ride at Ganassi.
A more left field possibility would be joining Arrow McLaren, a route that was only recently opened up by the decision of Alex Palou to stay at Ganassi.
Related video
Latest news
SpeedSeries splits with TV boss
SpeedSeries splits with TV boss SpeedSeries splits with TV boss
Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely
Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely
Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers
Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers
Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona
Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.