Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals Next / Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Malukas shows top-five Indy 500 pace despite “spicy” handling

Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas has shown strong early form in practice for the Indianapolis 500, despite admitting his car’s handling was “on the spicy side”.

Charles Bradley
By:
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing

Malukas set top-five pace across the first half of the opening day of free practice for the 107th running of the biggest race in American open-wheel racing on Wednesday.

He lapped at 226.061mph, some way off Scott Dixon’s pacesetting 229.174mph, but close behind Will Power, Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin.

“We’re kinda just getting started, but we were definitely on the spicy side of things to start with,” Malukas told NBC Peacock. “We put extra downforce in it to make sure, but we were having lots of oversteer moments, a lot of wake-up calls, so I didn’t really need my cup of coffee this morning!

“So we kinda dialled it back a little bit, so it’s something to work off, and now we’re doing a setdown [to check the car’s settings] and we’ll come back and be in a much better position”

Malukas finished 16th – and top rookie, ahead of Kyle Kirkwood – at the Indy 500 last year. He said that returning with that knowledge has been huge for his second attempt at the daunting IMS oval.

“It’s massive, it’s night and day,” he added. “We came straight into this month doing changes how we want, I lost count of the days it took me to feel comfortable here with the car and go side-by-side with cars at such high speeds last year.

“The success we’ve had on ovals has also helped, so it’s looking very good for us.”

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Malukas finished runner-up in last year’s oval race at Gateway, which he backed up with fourth in Texas this season – marking him out as leading light on oval tracks with Coyne’s small team.

With Takuma Sato leaving the team over the winter for an oval-only campaign with Chip Ganassi Racing, Malukas is now partnered by rookie Sting Ray Robb, who is currently 13th fastest.

When asked how it felt to be team leader, he replied: “It’s weird to say that somehow I’m the veteran. I’m still calling myself ‘Little Dave’!

“I’m trying to help Sting Ray as much as possible. The good thing is our driving styles are very alike, very similar, so looking at the previous footage from Takuma last year, I’m trying to tell him everything he told me.

“I’m being an open book. The quicker he’s up to speed, the better we’re going to be able to do working different setups so both of us can advance up the grid.

“We did a little bit of traffic running, so the rest of today is about trying to find some pace on our own. And then maybe at the end of the day, with the last sets of tires, people will be ready to come play and we’ll do some traffic running.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Rimac Nevera sets 23 speed records, including 0-60 and 0-249-0mph

Rimac Nevera sets 23 speed records, including 0-60 and 0-249-0mph

Automotive

Rimac Nevera sets 23 speed records, including 0-60 and 0-249-0mph Rimac Nevera sets 23 speed records, including 0-60 and 0-249-0mph

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch

"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

"Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29 "Huge sense of pride" in Kevin Harvick's return to the No. 29

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha Why the slim hope Honda is counting on for MotoGP improvement appears beyond Yamaha

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

F1 Formula 1

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe