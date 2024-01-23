Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024
Andretti Global confirmed Marco Andretti will return for another go at the Indianapolis 500 after announcing MAPEI as an official partner.
Marco Andretti will pilot the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which will mark his 19th appearance in the famed race. Additionally, the new partner will be on the Andretti Herta with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian entry at the IndyCar’s Open Test at IMS April 10-11.
The 36-year-old has scored four podiums, eighth top 10s and one pole at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, including being the 2006 Rookie of the Year after a runner-up result.
One of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry, MAPEI will also serve as an official partner on the Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 entry for the entirety of the 2024 IndyCar Series season.
“It’s exciting for us to bring MAPEI into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Andretti Global CEO and Chairman Michael Andretti
“It’s apparent that MAPEI shares our passion for maximizing performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals. The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee event, and we’re honored to welcome a new brand as the primary partner on the No. 98 at the 500.”
Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America, added: “MAPEI is a global frontrunner in the manufacturing of products specifically tailored for the building industry. Renowned for our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, MAPEI’s products have been instrumental in shaping landmarks and infrastructure worldwide. And not only are we a global leader, but we are also family-owned and operated.
“That is why this partnership with Andretti Global has such resonance for us. At heart, we are two families dedicated to pursuing excellence. This venture into motorsports for the 2024-2025 season with Andretti Global is a continuation of MAPEI’s dedication to forging dynamic partnerships that resonate with our drive for innovation, precision and excellence. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to a year of unparalleled performance.”
