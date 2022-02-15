Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start

A fifth Andretti Autosport-Honda will again be entered in the Indianapolis 500 for 2006 runner-up and 2020 polesitter Marco Andretti.

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

KULR Technology Group will serve as primary sponsor on the #98 car for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge, which will also be Andretti’s 250th IndyCar start.

The third generation driver, who has two wins, 20 podiums and six pole positions to his name, stood down from a full-time ride in his father’s team at the end of 2020, his 15th year in the series, and entered only the Indy 500 as he turned his attention to the SRX series.

 KULR joined Andretti Technologies [ATEC], the advanced technology arm of Andretti Autosport, and Andretti United Extreme E, in 2021 as thermal management and battery safety technical partner. According to a release, “The goal of the ATEC partnership focuses on transferring aerospace knowledge onto the racetrack. KULR’s expertise with lightweight, high-performance thermal management solutions through space exploration provides the opportunity to implement new cooling technology, battery cell architecture and testing methodologies” in motorsport.

Michael Andretti said: “We’ve worked with KULR through Andretti Technologies for over a year now, including last year’s Indy 500 with Marco, and we are thrilled to now welcome them as a primary sponsor to our IndyCar program. The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting given their expertise in high-performance thermal management solutions and understanding of battery safety. We look forward to this special event in May as Marco celebrates 250 career IndyCar starts.”

“We are humbled and honored to have the legendary Andretti Autosport racing team represent the KULR brand in the upcoming Indianapolis 500,” said KULR president and COO Keith Cochran. “As the primary sponsor for the #98 car driven by Marco Andretti, we are extending our partnership with Andretti Autosport and further demonstrating the breadth of applications for KULR's technologies.”

The entry, officially called Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian, will next be seen on track in the open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 20, before the first day of official practice on May 17.

Andretti is aiming to make his 17th Indy 500 start, having scored four top three finishes and four more Top 10s in the Memorial Day Weekend classic.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring
Previous article

Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring Sebring February testing
IndyCar

Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Magnussen joins Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up at Sebring
IndyCar

Magnussen joins Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up at Sebring

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Marco Andretti More from
Marco Andretti
Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team Watkins Glen
IMSA

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IMSA

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose
IndyCar

Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose

Rossi: Competition with Herta helps elevate Andretti team
IndyCar

Rossi: Competition with Herta helps elevate Andretti team

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start
IndyCar IndyCar

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start

Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Magnussen joins Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

Magnussen joins Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up at Sebring

Heavily revised Arrow, Vuse liveries for O’Ward, Rosenqvist
IndyCar IndyCar

Heavily revised Arrow, Vuse liveries for O’Ward, Rosenqvist

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.