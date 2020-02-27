IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Matt Damon narrates IndyCar’s “A Different Breed” brand campaign

shares
comments
Matt Damon narrates IndyCar’s “A Different Breed” brand campaign
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 7:01 PM

IndyCar has unveiled its brand campaign “A Different Breed” for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season that “showcases the extraordinary mindset of its athletes” and features narration by Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon.

Created in partnership with Chicago-based agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC), A Different Breed aims to convey the mental, emotional and physical strength required to excel as an IndyCar driver.

"Fearless and aggressive by nature, our athletes push the limits of speed and possibility every single lap of every single race," said IndyCar president Jay Frye. "This campaign reflects both the skills and intangibles that set them apart, giving fans an up-close and personal look at what it takes to be an IndyCar driver."

Narration came from Matt Damon who, along with Ford v Ferrari co-star Christian Bale, served as honorary starter for last year’s 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Music is an original song, “Green Light”, by DJ/producer MAKJ who is a fan of the sport and a former professional racer.

Co-chariman of SCC David Selby explained: "IndyCar racing is the ultimate expression of audacious athleticism. The drivers are among the most courageous and committed athletes in the world – a different breed for sure... Our goal was to celebrate them and introduce them to new fans."

The video is directed Logan Cascia, founder, director of Los Angeles-based Cascia Films, who has produced work that includes Emmy- and Peabody award-winning TV features, commercials and film festival premieres.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon wave green flags to start the 2019 Indy 500.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon wave green flags to start the 2019 Indy 500.

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Next article
Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports for IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA coverage

Previous article

Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports for IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA coverage

Next article

Loyalty was part of Alonso’s decision to race Indy for McLaren

Loyalty was part of Alonso’s decision to race Indy for McLaren
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

3
IndyCar

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Honda "quite happy" with 2020 F1 engine progress

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place
Indy

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms
Indy

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event
Indy

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500
Indy

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy
Indy

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.