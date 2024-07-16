All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
IndyCar Toronto

McElrea set to make IndyCar debut in Toronto with Coyne

The 2023 Indy NXT championship runner-up will make his maiden IndyCar Series start with Dale Coyne Racing

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Hunter McElrea

Hunter McElrea

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Dale Coyne Racing has revealed that Hunter McElrea will make his IndyCar Series race debut for the team at this weekend’s round on the Streets of Toronto.

The 24-year-old American-born New Zealander will step into the team’s No. 18 Honda entry at the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit around Exhibition Place.

He previously turned his first-ever laps in IndyCar Series machinery last week as part of a one-day test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The 2023 Indy NXT championship runner-up, McElrea has spent this year in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, driving the endurance rounds for TDS Racing in the LMP2 class. He finished runner-up in class at the 12 Hours of Sebring back in March.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be making my NTT IndyCar Series debut,” said McElrea. “I’ve been working towards this for a long time, and I have to thank Dale (Coyne, team owner) for the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to get to Toronto, which is one of the coolest events of the year. I want to thank JR Smart and Courtesy Corporation for making this possible for me.”

Hunter McElrea, Andretti Autosport

Hunter McElrea, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Indy Lights

Following a karting career that began at the age of seven, McElrea stepped up to single-seaters in 2015 to compete in Formula Ford championships in Australia and New Zealand

In 2018, he contested a second full season of Australian Formula Ford and amassed 13 wins and became the first non-Australian driver to win the title since 1985.

Prior to joining Indy NXT in 2022, where he captured Rookie of the Year honors, McElrea was vice-champion in 2019's USF2000 series, and took third place in the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 Championship.

“Hunter impressed the team during our test last week at Mid-Ohio,” said Coyne. “He quickly got up to speed and helped run through our testing plan.

“I’m excited to see what he can do on the streets of Toronto this weekend.”

McElrea will make his race weekend debut with opening practice on Friday, 19 July at 3pm ET.

The green flag will wave for the race on Sunday, July 21 at 1:30pm ET and be broadcast live on Peacock.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Kirkwood takes back criticism of Rossi and Robb over big IndyCar shunt
Next article Carpenter: “We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse”

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo

Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Robb passed out after 109G IndyCar impact, burned finger on scorched halo
Carpenter: “We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse”

Carpenter: “We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse”

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Carpenter: “We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse”
Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

IndyCar
Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"
Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2

Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2
Sowery set for IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing

Sowery set for IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Sowery set for IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Latest news

Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?

Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?
Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team

Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign

Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign

SUPC Supercars
Sydney SuperNight
Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA