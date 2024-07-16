McElrea set to make IndyCar debut in Toronto with Coyne

Dale Coyne Racing has revealed that Hunter McElrea will make his IndyCar Series race debut for the team at this weekend’s round on the Streets of Toronto.

The 24-year-old American-born New Zealander will step into the team’s No. 18 Honda entry at the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit around Exhibition Place.

He previously turned his first-ever laps in IndyCar Series machinery last week as part of a one-day test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The 2023 Indy NXT championship runner-up, McElrea has spent this year in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, driving the endurance rounds for TDS Racing in the LMP2 class. He finished runner-up in class at the 12 Hours of Sebring back in March.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be making my NTT IndyCar Series debut,” said McElrea. “I’ve been working towards this for a long time, and I have to thank Dale (Coyne, team owner) for the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to get to Toronto, which is one of the coolest events of the year. I want to thank JR Smart and Courtesy Corporation for making this possible for me.”

Hunter McElrea, Andretti Autosport Photo by: Indy Lights

Following a karting career that began at the age of seven, McElrea stepped up to single-seaters in 2015 to compete in Formula Ford championships in Australia and New Zealand

In 2018, he contested a second full season of Australian Formula Ford and amassed 13 wins and became the first non-Australian driver to win the title since 1985.

Prior to joining Indy NXT in 2022, where he captured Rookie of the Year honors, McElrea was vice-champion in 2019's USF2000 series, and took third place in the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 Championship.

“Hunter impressed the team during our test last week at Mid-Ohio,” said Coyne. “He quickly got up to speed and helped run through our testing plan.

“I’m excited to see what he can do on the streets of Toronto this weekend.”

McElrea will make his race weekend debut with opening practice on Friday, 19 July at 3pm ET.

The green flag will wave for the race on Sunday, July 21 at 1:30pm ET and be broadcast live on Peacock.