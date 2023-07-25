Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation
Arrow McLaren’s trio of drivers were left confused by their speed across the Iowa Speedway weekend, with Pato O’Ward salvaging a podium but nowhere near repeating his 2022 win here.
O’Ward finished third in Saturday’s opening race at the 7/8-mile short oval, having been the only McLaren driver to qualify in the top 10 for either race.
After Race 1, O’Ward said of Team Penske’s dominating cars: “They were specifically strong in getting through traffic, and I would get stuck. I wasn't able to really place the car where I needed to in order to get by some of the slow cars.
“I'm obviously happy with [a podium], but considering how much pace we had here last year, it was a bit of like, ‘Where is it?’”
In Sunday’s race, he could only finish 10th and was left exasperated by his car’s handling, adding that he was simply happy to keep it out of the wall.
“I don't have an explanation for what happened today,” he shrugged. “We obviously went the wrong way, at least that's what it seems like.
“The team is going to see if we missed in that transfer from yesterday. You come into these weekends knowing where you usually have been in the past, and with a chance to be able to kind of bounce back, and obviously today it feels like we threw that away.
“I don't have an explanation for that, and I don't think any of us really know why. It felt like it was the right direction, and I'm just confused.”
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Team-mate Felix Rosenqvist suffered quite the reversal of fortunes, struggling badly on Saturday and then being in the hunt for victory until the final restart on Sunday.
“Big shout out to the team,” he said. “We were scratching our heads a bit after yesterday's race, so it was a hell of a turnaround. We had a lot of speed here, and a few mega stints to push from P16 to finishing P4.”
McLaren’s race director Gavin Ward explained: “We found a mechanical issue on Felix's car [on Saturday evening] that affected the handling. Felix then showed some speed here today, and he was right in the fight there until the end for the win.”
Of his other cars, he added: “Pato was right up there for the first half of the race. Then, all of a sudden, seemed to struggle with the rear. We'll have to look into why.
“It seemed like Alexander [Rossi's] car went the same way, too – loose with the balance. Around here, that's pretty tough to handle, so he did a good job bringing it home in one piece.”
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet pit stop
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Rossi struggled for pace all weekend and finished the double-header races in 10th and 15th.
“This was pretty much a lost weekend for us,” he stated. “With it being a double-header, double points, we needed to capitalize here, and it just didn’t happen.
“We were outside the window and just didn’t have the pace we needed to compete. We have a lot to look into before Nashville.
“We’re all hungry for more than what it showed this weekend.”
Related video
Latest news
Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races
Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return
McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return McLaren busts Belgian GP myth and warns F1 struggles may return
FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting
FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting FIA closing in on WRC 2025 regulations after Estonia meeting
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.