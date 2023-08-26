McLaren "very disappointed" by Palou contract dispute, legal proceedings begin
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is “very disappointed” at the way Alex Palou has handled his contract dispute as the company formally launched its legal case against the IndyCar champion.
Palou, the 2021 IndyCar title winner and current clear points leader, appeared poised to join the Arrow McLaren outfit for 2024 but has now seemingly gone back on the deal.
He plans to instead remain with Chip Ganassi Racing - the team having previously filed a lawsuit against Palou, who signed a McLaren contract in 2022.
Plausibly, Palou - who qualifies for an FIA superlicence to race in F1 - might have seen any potential grand prix path with McLaren blocked by the strong rookie performance of Oscar Piastri.
Following the dispute earlier this month, Brown confirmed at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix that McLaren has begun formal legal proceedings against Palou and his business.
The American said: "Alex informed us that he has no intention of honouring his contract with us in IndyCar or Formula 1. We have a contract so [this is] now in a legal process.
"We filed in the London courts last week against him - both as a person and his business entity. We'll just let the legal proceedings carry the situation forward."
Brown cited Daniel Ricciardo breaking a bone in his hand during a Friday practice shunt at Zandvoort, meaning he will now miss the race, as to why Palou might have been better offer waiting "around the hoop" for a true McLaren berth.
He said: "I have no idea what's going through his mind because I haven't spoken with him.
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, on the pit wall
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
"But things move fast in Formula 1. Drivers can break their wrists in an instant.
"If you want to do Formula 1, you need to hang around the hoop and see what opportunities are provided."
He added his disappointment at the way the saga has played out, given Brown felt a close working relationship with Palou.
"Very disappointing," was his reaction. "We had a very good relationship.
"He hasn't personally communicated with me about it, which is rather disappointing given all that we've done for him and the opportunities that we've provided.
"I don't think his decision has anything to do with McLaren per se. Our relationship was very strong so very disappointed with how it's been handled.
"On a personal level, I think our relationships with our drivers is something McLaren takes very seriously, and I think we do a good job of creating a family environment, so to be let down in that manner is pretty disappointing."
McLaren plans to run its IndyCar driver Patricio O'Ward in the 2021 Italian GP-winning MCL35M later this year under the Testing of Previous Cars rule.
Brown also reckons it is "business as usual" in terms of how McLaren will satisfy the need to run a rookie driver in an FP1 session between now and the end of the season.
First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis
IndyCar St Louis: Updated start times, how to watch, entry list & more
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
Alex Palou breaks agreement, will not join McLaren in 2024
Alex Palou breaks agreement, will not join McLaren in 2024 Alex Palou breaks agreement, will not join McLaren in 2024
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
McLaren signs Bird to partner Hughes in Formula E
McLaren signs Bird to partner Hughes in Formula E McLaren signs Bird to partner Hughes in Formula E
McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown
McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown McLaren has no more "big holes" to fix as it targets F1 titles - Brown
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
Latest news
Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit
Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.