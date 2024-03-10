All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar St. Petersburg

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

Scott McLaughlin muscled his way through the field to collect a third-place finish in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

Watch: Round 1 - St. Pete: 6 Minute Highlights

The 30-year-old New Zealander started ninth for the 100-lap contest that opened the 2024 season for the IndyCar Series.

But it didn’t take long for the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet to quickly move forward.

Just moments after the start entering Turn 1, he vaulted to sixth after going elbows out with an inside pass on Rinus VeeKay that resulted in slight contact and also left Romain Grosjean touched in the exchange.

McLaughlin, along with team-mate Will Power, ended up on a strategy opposite of most of the field by running a tire combination of the harder primary compound through the first two stints before switching to the softer alternates for the final 33 laps.

Read Also:

Through a blend of that strategy and unyielding pace, McLaughlin was able to move forward to claim the final step of the podium, directly behind Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.

Additionally, McLaughlin helped complete a banner day for Team Penske, with Josef Newgarden winning and Power also securing fourth.

“I’m stoked, for the team it’s unreal,” said McLaughlin, who now has 13 career IndyCar podiums. “With Will right behind me, he was pushing me to the end.

“The car was super quick, and we had a great day. It was a Godsend for me [on alternates at the end], it would’ve been interesting if I’d got past Pato. We had a blast.”

“To start ninth and move through to third, it’s like a win for us. It was like a championship day, thinking of the points, you just need to get what you can. Chevy really worked with us over the off-season, to get four of the top five. I’m pumped.”

 

The Lap 72 restart provided one of the mor defining moments of the race when McLaughlin pulled off a daring inside move on Colton Herta into Turn 10 – which plagued many drivers due to the wind direction constantly flipping – that ultimately decided the fate of his finish.

“I felt really strong into Turn 10 all day and I knew I had green (alternate) tires so I had to make them work,” McLaughlin said.

“Wish I could have got past him on the first lap. I got past him on the second restart lap and maybe then I could have attacked Pato a little bit better when the tires were a little bit fresher.

“But Colton made it hard, but that's part of it, and just sort of threw the Dr. Divebomb cap on and just threw it in there. Yeah, it worked out good, and I was more pumped with my start. I think I made it four wide and got through it, so that was a blast.

“Honestly, I had so much fun out there today. It was just proper racing, thinking on your feet with fuel strategy and where you put the car and how aggressive you were, and that's what IndyCar is all about. There's no prediction, it's just a wild card, and I enjoy it.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden wins season opener
Next article Chevrolet IndyCar drivers hail off-season gains for 1-2-3-4 result

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'

Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally' Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
IndyCar teams at odds: Ganassi defends Penske, bashes Andretti

IndyCar teams at odds: Ganassi defends Penske, bashes Andretti

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar teams at odds: Ganassi defends Penske, bashes Andretti IndyCar teams at odds: Ganassi defends Penske, bashes Andretti
Will Power
More from
Will Power
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead

Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead
Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

IndyCar
Sebring February testing
Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off

How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off How Qatar MotoGP debut proved Marquez's Ducati switch is already paying off
Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead

Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete lead
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz F1 return ahead of decision next week

Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz F1 return ahead of decision next week

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz F1 return ahead of decision next week Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz F1 return ahead of decision next week

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA