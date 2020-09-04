IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale

shares
comments
Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale
By:

The final round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season at St. Petersburg could see Scott McLaughlin make his debut for Team Penske-Chevrolet.

The New Zealander who has won the last two Supercars titles for DJR Team Penske and conquered the 2019 Bathurst 1000 has been open about his aim of switch to U.S. motorsport and is particularly interested in IndyCar.

To this end, McLaughlin tested an IndyCar at Sebring in January, three weeks later he became a confirmed entry in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, and eight days after that he finished third in IndyCar Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas.

Two days later, he passed his oval rookie test at Texas Motor Speedway and then headed home.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, severe travel restrictions were applied both in Australia and the USA, and the schedules for IndyCar and Supercars suffered upheaval, thereby complicating the process of putting McLaughlin in an IndyCar for an actual race weekend.

Both series put out revised calendars, but in IndyCar’s case the situation remains very fluid. For instance, just eight days before practice is due to begin for the twice-rescheduled Mid-Ohio doubleheader, teams still don’t know if the event is going ahead.

Such uncertainty seemed likely to push likely to push back McLaughlin’s IndyCar race debut to 2021. However, with the 2020 Supercars calendar locked in to end with the Bathurst 1000, it means McLaughlin is free on the weekend of IndyCar’s planned finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersbug, FL on Oct. 25.

That Oct. 23-25 weekend is also a free one for IMSA participants, so race engineer Jonathan Diuguid and key crew members from the Acura Team Penske program would be available to man a fourth Penske-Chevy, just as they did for Helio Castroneves in the Indianapolis 500.

Asked if McLaughlin could join Penske incumbents Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud on the grid at the season finale, team president Tim Cindric told Motorsport.com: “No firm plans there, but we are considering the possibility.

“There are too many moving parts at this point to do much more than put a contingency plan in place.”

McLaughlin would require a travel exemption from the Australian government to leave the country and would face 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine on his return. 

With 17 of the 27 Supercars rounds completed, McLaughlin is leading the 2020 championship, locked in title battle with seven-time title winner Jamie Whincup.

 

Wickens on O’Ward, Askew, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP

Previous article

Wickens on O’Ward, Askew, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IndyCar
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams Team Penske , DJR Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

ESS: Justin Berger Motorsports 2003 season notes
Sprint Sprint / News

ESS: Justin Berger Motorsports 2003 season notes

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale

Revised Road To Indy schedule revealed
Indy Pro 2000 Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Revised Road To Indy schedule revealed

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune

Rolex Sports Car Series Grand-Am 2002 schedule
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

Rolex Sports Car Series Grand-Am 2002 schedule

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

Latest news

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale

Wickens on O’Ward, Askew, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Wickens on O’Ward, Askew, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP

Kanaan seeking another oval-only season in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Kanaan seeking another oval-only season in 2021

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

2
Sprint

ESS: Justin Berger Motorsports 2003 season notes

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
IndyCar

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale

1h
5
Indy Pro 2000

Revised Road To Indy schedule revealed

Latest news

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale
IndyCar

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale

Wickens on O’Ward, Askew, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Wickens on O’Ward, Askew, Alonso and the rise of Arrow McLaren SP

Kanaan seeking another oval-only season in 2021
IndyCar

Kanaan seeking another oval-only season in 2021

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”
IndyCar

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet
IndyCar

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet

Latest videos

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution 01:25
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 - Scott Dixon's interview 01:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 - Scott Dixon's interview

Indy500: Takuma Sato celebrations 00:35
IndyCar

Indy500: Takuma Sato celebrations

Indianapolis 500 best photos 02:48
IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 best photos

Indy500: Takuma Sato Interview 01:48
IndyCar

Indy500: Takuma Sato Interview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.