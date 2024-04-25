All Series
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin released a statement on Wednesday evening following IndyCar’s decision to disqualify him from the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg last month.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

McLaughlin finished third in St. Petersburg and team-mate Josef Newgarden took the win, but both drivers were stripped of their results for illegally being able to use push-to-pass on the restarts.

Will Power, who drivers the third entry for Team Penske, received a 10-point penalty but was not disqualified after it was discovered he did not use the overtake system on the restarts.

The updated results, which came 45 days following the checkered flag at the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit, saw Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward promoted as the race winner, with Power elevated to second and Andretti Global’s Colton Herta third.

The outcome made a significant hit to both Newgarden and McLaughlin in the championship standings.

Newgarden, who was the overall leader after two points-paying rounds, has now dropped to 11th with 34 points. Meanwhile, McLaughlin has fallen to 29th in the standings with only five points after also enduring a mechanical issue that led to finishing 26th last weekend in Long Beach. 

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon assumes the championship lead with 79 points.

McLaughlin issued the following via social media:

“First and foremost, I am proud to be a member of Team Penske. I fully stand with everyone one of my teammates. Simply put, a mistake was made. I have the highest level of integrity and it is important to protect both my own reputation and that of the team.

“I was not aware of the situation with the software. In this instance, I used a single, very brief (1.9 second) deployment of push to pass in a section of the track exit of Turn 9 where it is typically utilized throughout the race. I hit the button out of habit, but I did not pass any cars nor did I gain any time advantage. The data, which IndyCar has, confirms all of this information. While I accept the penalty, I want to be clear that I did not gain an advantage over my competitors.

“IndyCar’s competition is the best in the world and I would take no pleasure in achieving success in any way other than honestly.

“We will all press forward from here and focus on the task at hand this weekend in Barber.”

