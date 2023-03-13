McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber

Listen to this article

McLaughlin turned 104 laps of the 2.366-mile course in Birmingham, AL, setting a best lap of 1m06.222s, two-tenths faster than defending IndyCar champion teammate Power.

Fastest Honda representative was Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan, in third, who ran 81 laps to shade 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who was fastest of the Chip Ganassi Racing quartet.

Two-time champion Josef Newgarden was ill but managed to complete 46 laps, the fastest of which was his 46th and last in the #2 Penske entry for the day. He was barely quicker than rookie Marcus Armstrong, who delivered on the promise he has shown so far for the Ganassi team, beating two of his teammates, St. Petersburg winner Marcus Ericsson and six-time champion Scott Dixon.

Ericsson suffered the only major incident of the day with an ‘off’ on his out-lap that took the rear wing off his car, on his way to eighth best time, but the repairs to his car meant he only got to run 40 laps.

David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD’s series sophomore, slotted into seventh, with Graham Rahal in ninth and Dixon 10th.

Juri Vips, substituting for Jack Harvey in the #30 RLL car, who has not yet been cleared by IndyCar’s medical team to return to the cockpit, did a solid job to wind up 0.941sec behind the team’s pacesetter Lundgaard.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino produced another creditable effort to run a 1m07.551s on his final flyer, outpacing Sting Ray Robb (Coyne-RWR) and Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud.

P Driver Team-Engine Lap time Laps 1 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 1m06.222s 104 2 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 1m06.429s 97 3 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 1m06.525s 81 4 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 1m06.570s 72 5 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 1m06.752s 46 6 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 1m06.766s 82 7 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/HMD-Honda 1m06.775s 93 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 1m06.779s 40 9 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 1m06.786s 79 10 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 1m06.805s 76 11 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 1m07.147s 83 12 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 1m07.239s 96 13 Juri Vips Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 1m07.466s 91 14 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 1m07.551s 84 15 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing w/HMD-Honda 1m07.580s 93 16 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 1m07.674s 92