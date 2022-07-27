Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ganassi files civil action lawsuit against its champion Palou Next / Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”

Team Penske-Chevrolet IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin says he’s not been in direct contact with teammate Josef Newgarden since the latter’s fainting incident at Iowa, and is instead giving him time to recover.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”
Listen to this article

Newgarden suffered a shunt while leading the second race at Iowa Speedway last Sunday, which Team Penske president Tim Cindric confirmed with Motorsport.com was due to a suspected broken right-rear shock absorber.

While appearing lucid on emerging from the infield medical center, Newgarden later lost consciousness and fell in the motorhome parking lot. He was then taken to a hospital in Des Moines, IA, where he stayed overnight for observation.

The two-time champion will need to get clearance from IndyCar Medical on Thursday before he will be allowed to practice for this weekend’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course. Santino Ferrucci is on standby to sub for him in Penske’s #2 PPG car.

But McLaughlin, who has been shooting video podcasts “Bus Bros” with Newgarden since May said that he was allowing his friend and the Newgarden family space to recover.

“He's obviously a very close friend of mine – we obviously do the Bus Bros and stuff together, and we’re teammates, whatever. Ultimately when I found out what happened, it was a bit of a shock to the system, not just for me but everyone. Main thing is just want him to be OK…

“I haven't spoken to him personally. I've let him go to it. I've texted Ashley [Newgarden’s wife] and his father Joey. It sounds like he's just typical Josef, just fighting, doing his thing. I hope he just gets better soon. I'm sure we'll see him on Thursday and it will be great to catch up…

“It was actually my wife that told me something happened with Josef. But I didn't see Josef: I just took Joey, his dad, to the medical center. He didn't know where it was. I was actually there Saturday night, so I knew exactly where it was, for an IV drip…

“I don't want to get involved. He's in the best care possible and I just wanted to give them the space they needed as a family. It wasn't my way. Yeah, just wanted to help where I could.”

McLaughlin, who has scored his first two IndyCar victories this year, said he had no qualms over working with Ferrucci, should Newgarden not be cleared.

“I've just been focused on my job,” said the series sophomore. “Obviously we know Santino is on standby. I don't know Santino that well. Just raced with him and stuff like that.

“I guess for all of us at Penske, we really hope Josef's going to be okay. He's right in the thick of the championship. We hope he gets cleared to race. That's the ultimate for all of us at Penske.

“But the team has had to go out and have a Plan B – that's just part of it. We all understand that. I just really hope Josef's back. If it does happen that Santino subs for him, we'll work with him just like any other teammate.”

shares
comments
Ganassi files civil action lawsuit against its champion Palou
Previous article

Ganassi files civil action lawsuit against its champion Palou
Next article

Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry

Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ilott to remain with Juncos Hollinger for two more years
IndyCar

Ilott to remain with Juncos Hollinger for two more years

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’
IndyCar

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition
IndyCar

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa Iowa II
IndyCar

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Ilott to remain with Juncos Hollinger for two more years
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott to remain with Juncos Hollinger for two more years

Juncos Hollinger Racing has taken up its option on Callum Ilott to remain with the team for the 2023 and ’24 IndyCar seasons.

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’

Alex Palou's lawyer claims Chip Ganassi Racing's civil action “would attempt to keep Alex from an opportunity to compete in Formula 1” as the legal battle over his future continued.

Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry

Dale Coyne is “99 percent sure” of retaining star rookie David Malukas and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato next year, but would be keen to expand to three entries.

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”

Team Penske-Chevrolet IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin says he’s not been in direct contact with teammate Josef Newgarden since the latter’s fainting incident at Iowa, and is instead giving him time to recover.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.