Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin secures IndyCar test outing with Penske

shares
comments
McLaughlin secures IndyCar test outing with Penske
By:
Dec 13, 2019, 2:34 PM

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will test a Penske IndyCar at Sebring International Raceway next month.

The Kiwi, who last month secured a second consecutive Supercars crown for the DJR Team Penske squad, will take part in an IndyCar rookie evaluation test on January 13.

The test will mark a rare open-wheeler appearance for McLaughlin, who mostly cut his teeth in the second-tier Super2 series before a full-time graduation to Supercars in 2013.

"I am always open to new challenges and I'm thankful to Team Penske for providing this opportunity to test an IndyCar," said McLaughlin.

"We had an amazing year in 2019 and I'm looking forward to defending our Supercars championship next season.

"I'm also excited to grow as a driver and being with Team Penske creates cool opportunities to try something new. Although I have spent a few hours in a simulator earlier this year, it's going to be a blast to see what one really feels like at a place like Sebring."

Team boss Roger Penske added: "Scott has been incredibly successful for DJR Team Penske over the last three seasons and he has become a true champion of our sport.

"He certainly embraces new challenges and we think this is a great opportunity to utilize the IndyCar Series rookie testing programme so Scott can experience what it is like to get behind the wheel of one of our IndyCars."

McLaughlin has long been linked to a move to the United States, with lingering talk of a future NASCAR switch.

He's contracted to DJRTP for the 2020 Supercars season, the team thought to be courting Anton De Pasquale as a potential replacement should McLaughlin make an overseas move for 2021.

Next article
Rossi pledges Bathurst return, excited by IMSA opportunities

Previous article

Rossi pledges Bathurst return, excited by IMSA opportunities
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IndyCar
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

2
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice

3
NASCAR Cup

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today

4
NASCAR Cup

A new partnership for Swan Racing

5
MotoGP

Yamaha would be happy to keep Vinales "for 2021 and beyond"

Latest videos

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Latest news

McLaughlin secures IndyCar test outing with Penske
Indy

McLaughlin secures IndyCar test outing with Penske

Rossi pledges Bathurst return, excited by IMSA opportunities
VASC

Rossi pledges Bathurst return, excited by IMSA opportunities

IndyCar reveals start times for all 17 races in 2020
Indy

IndyCar reveals start times for all 17 races in 2020

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly, US Air Force
Indy

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly, US Air Force

Alonso: Indy 500 is “the main priority” in 2020
Indy

Alonso: Indy 500 is “the main priority” in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.