IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Hunter-Reay leads Power, Rossi in practice
Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi showed a very encouraging return to form for Andretti Autosport-Honda by sandwiching Team Penske-Chevrolet in the sole practice session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend.
Hunter-Reay who has a Mid-Ohio pole to his name but is still seeking his first win at the 2.258-mile road course, lapped in 66.3034sec to shade Power – a four-time Mid-Ohio polesitter but another who has failed to win here – by 0.0918sec.
Rossi, who won here from pole in 2018, was third fastest, a further 0.0347sec in arrears, and about one-hundredth faster than runaway championship leader and six-time winner at this track, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. Dixon survived a spin exiting Turn 2 and got going again without causing a red flag.
Santino Ferrucci and rookie Alex Palou impressed for Dale Coyne Racing-Honda in fifth and seventh respectively, with reigning champion Josef Newgarden in between, about 0.4sec off the ultimate pace.
Colton Herta and Marco Andretti ensured there were four Andretti Autosport cars in the Top 10, while a late improvement by Conor Daly saw him lap 0.13sec faster than rookie teammate Rinus VeeKay and claim a top 10 spot.
Looking surprisingly off-form was Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy. Pato O’Ward spun exiting Turn 11 and struck the tires hard at Turn 12, bringing out the session’s sole red flag for 12mins, while teammate Oliver Askew was left languishing in 19th.
Qualifying for Race 1, which will follow the usual double-header format of two groups of 11/12 cars, with 12mins each to set a time, will begin at 2.00pm ET, with the race starting at 4.53pm ET.
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Mph
|1
| Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|27
|1'06.303
|122.600
|2
| Will Power
|Team Penske
|26
|1'06.395
|0.091
|122.431
|3
| Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|26
|1'06.429
|0.126
|122.367
|4
| Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|23
|1'06.440
|0.137
|122.347
|5
| Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|25
|1'06.561
|0.257
|122.125
|6
| Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|28
|1'06.695
|0.391
|121.880
|7
| Alex Palou
|Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|32
|1'06.779
|0.476
|121.726
|8
| Colton Herta
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|28
|1'06.834
|0.531
|121.625
|9
| Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|27
|1'06.870
|0.566
|121.561
|10
| Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|27
|1'06.898
|0.595
|121.509
|11
| Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|27
|1'06.952
|0.649
|121.411
|12
| Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|34
|1'06.998
|0.694
|121.328
|13
| Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|31
|1'07.014
|0.711
|121.299
|14
| Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|34
|1'07.056
|0.753
|121.223
|15
| Max Chilton
|Carlin
|29
|1'07.182
|0.879
|120.996
|16
| Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|25
|1'07.235
|0.932
|120.900
|17
| Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|1'07.428
|1.125
|120.554
|18
| Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|33
|1'07.440
|1.137
|120.533
|19
| Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|27
|1'07.463
|1.160
|120.491
|20
| Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|27
|1'07.541
|1.237
|120.353
|21
| Charlie Kimball
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|25
|1'07.696
|1.392
|120.078
|22
| Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|12
|1'08.003
|1.700
|119.534
|23
| Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|27
|1'08.104
|1.800
|119.358
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Mid-Ohio
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez