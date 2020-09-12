IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Hunter-Reay leads Power, Rossi in practice

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Hunter-Reay leads Power, Rossi in practice
By:

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi showed a very encouraging return to form for Andretti Autosport-Honda by sandwiching Team Penske-Chevrolet in the sole practice session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend.

Hunter-Reay who has a Mid-Ohio pole to his name but is still seeking his first win at the 2.258-mile road course, lapped in 66.3034sec to shade Power –  a four-time Mid-Ohio polesitter but another who has failed to win here – by 0.0918sec.

Rossi, who won here from pole in 2018, was third fastest, a further 0.0347sec in arrears, and about one-hundredth faster than runaway championship leader and six-time winner at this track, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. Dixon survived a spin exiting Turn 2 and got going again without causing a red flag.

Santino Ferrucci and rookie Alex Palou impressed for Dale Coyne Racing-Honda in fifth and seventh respectively, with reigning champion Josef Newgarden in between, about 0.4sec off the ultimate pace.

Colton Herta and Marco Andretti ensured there were four Andretti Autosport cars in the Top 10, while a late improvement by Conor Daly saw him lap 0.13sec faster than rookie teammate Rinus VeeKay and claim a top 10 spot.

Looking surprisingly off-form was Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy. Pato O’Ward spun exiting Turn 11 and struck the tires hard at Turn 12, bringing out the session’s sole red flag for 12mins, while teammate Oliver Askew was left languishing in 19th.

Qualifying for Race 1, which will follow the usual double-header format of two groups of 11/12 cars, with 12mins each to set a time, will begin at 2.00pm ET, with the race starting at 4.53pm ET.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 27 1'06.303 122.600
2 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 26 1'06.395 0.091 122.431
3 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 26 1'06.429 0.126 122.367
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'06.440 0.137 122.347
5 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 25 1'06.561 0.257 122.125
6 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 28 1'06.695 0.391 121.880
7 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 32 1'06.779 0.476 121.726
8 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 28 1'06.834 0.531 121.625
9 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 27 1'06.870 0.566 121.561
10 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 27 1'06.898 0.595 121.509
11 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 27 1'06.952 0.649 121.411
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 34 1'06.998 0.694 121.328
13 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 31 1'07.014 0.711 121.299
14 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 34 1'07.056 0.753 121.223
15 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 29 1'07.182 0.879 120.996
16 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 25 1'07.235 0.932 120.900
17 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 1'07.428 1.125 120.554
18 United States Zach Veach
United States Andretti Autosport 33 1'07.440 1.137 120.533
19 United States Oliver Askew
Arrow McLaren SP 27 1'07.463 1.160 120.491
20 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 27 1'07.541 1.237 120.353
21 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 25 1'07.696 1.392 120.078
22 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 12 1'08.003 1.700 119.534
23 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 27 1'08.104 1.800 119.358
View full results
 

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher-Lopez

