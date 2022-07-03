Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Malukas leads race day warm-up

Rookie David Malukas, who will start eighth for this afternoon’s Honda Indy 200, was fastest in Sunday morning warm-up, for Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD-Honda.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s championship leader Marcus Ericsson, was the first driver to duck under 68sec barrier with a 67.9714sec on a set of primary Firestones, an average of 119.591mph around the 2.258-mile course.

That left him 0.0407sec ahead of the time set by Josef Newgarden with alternate compound Firestones on his Team Penske-Chevrolet. This pair will start alongside each other on the seventh row.

It was a very busy session, with at least 20 of the 27 cars on track at all times, as most drivers used the warm-up to check out the characteristics and durability of both compounds of tires.

With 12 of the 30 minutes left on the clock, Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy’s Callum Ilott delivered a 68.09sec lap to go third fastest, three tenths ahead of Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

Then with four minutes to go, Alex Palou, who will start seventh, edged ahead of teammate Ericsson by 0.0065sec on alternates, before being usurped by David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda, who averaged 120.051mph to top the session by a quarter second.

Scott McLaughlin of Penske moved up to sixth fastest in the closing stages, ahead of Colton Herta who was fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas and moved ahead of Rinus VeeKay.

The drivers will get the command to start engines for the Honda Indy 200 at 12.45pm local (Eastern) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

David Malukas

1:07.7110

-

20

22

120.051

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

2

Alex Palou

1:07.9649

0.2539

19

23

119.603

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Marcus Ericsson

1:07.9714

0.2604

7

21

119.591

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Josef Newgarden

1:08.0121

0.3011

5

23

119.520

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

Callum Ilott

1:08.0900

0.3790

11

20

119.383

Chevy

A

Juncos Hollinger Racing

6

Scott McLaughlin

1:08.2246

0.5136

19

22

119.148

Chevy

A

Team Penske

7

Colton Herta

1:08.2509

0.5399

18

20

119.102

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

8

Rinus VeeKay

1:08.4093

0.6983

14

23

118.826

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

Alexander Rossi

1:08.4440

0.7330

15

19

118.766

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

10

Takuma Sato

1:08.4486

0.7376

18

23

118.758

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

11

Will Power

1:08.4530

0.7420

18

18

118.750

Chevy

P

Team Penske

12

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:08.5203

0.8093

16

18

118.633

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

13

Helio Castroneves

1:08.6307

0.9197

15

23

118.443

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

14

Simon Pagenaud

1:08.6531

0.9421

15

21

118.404

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

15

Kyle Kirkwood

1:08.6963

0.9853

20

20

118.330

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

16

Romain Grosjean

1:08.7200

1.0090

6

18

118.289

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

17

Pato O'Ward

1:08.7963

1.0853

8

21

118.158

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

18

Scott Dixon

1:08.8403

1.1293

19

20

118.082

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Graham Rahal

1:08.9644

1.2534

15

18

117.870

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

Felix Rosenqvist

1:09.0669

1.3559

7

23

117.695

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

21

Conor Daly

1:09.4449

1.7339

6

20

117.054

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

Jack Harvey

1:09.4610

1.7500

19

20

117.027

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

23

Jimmie Johnson

1:09.5173

1.8063

9

22

116.932

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

Tatiana Calderon

1:09.5966

1.8856

18

19

116.799

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Christian Lundgaard

1:09.6953

1.9843

7

16

116.633

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

26

Simona De Silvestro

1:10.0380

2.3270

10

23

116.063

Chevy

P

Paretta Autosport

27

Dalton Kellett

1:10.1048

2.3938

7

22

115.952

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

shares
comments
David Malsher-Lopez
David Malsher-Lopez
Power proud of #12 team and charge from 27th to third at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Power proud of #12 team and charge from 27th to third at Mid-Ohio

Palou says he was faster than McLaughlin but couldn’t pass Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Palou says he was faster than McLaughlin but couldn’t pass

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

