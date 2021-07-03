Mid-Ohio IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay topped the times on hard tires, Dixon turning a 66.7047sec in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, although the top 10 were covered by half a second.

VeeKay, returning to action this week after missing Road America for a broken clavicle, couldn’t quite beat Dixon’s best primary-tire time but Newgarden was the first who could, eventually getting down to a 66.0993sec.

However, it was O’Ward in the #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet who went fastest with a 66.0911sec, edging Newgarden by 0.0082sec.

Late in the session, Colton Herta delivered the best lap for Andretti Autosport-Honda, claiming third – again within one tenth of O’Ward.

Local star Graham Rahal was fourth fastest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, albeit a quarter second off top spot, while Ryan Hunter-Reay completed the top five.

Will Power and rookie Scott McLaughlin made it three Penskes in the top seven, with Jack Harvey eighth for local team Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

There were several offs, including for Dixon and Alexander Rossi at Turn 4, for Max Chilton and Simon Pagenaud at Turn 1.

But Chip Ganassi Racing’s six-time Mid-Ohio winner eventually delivered eighth best time ahead of former teammate Felix Rosenqvist, making his return to Arrow McLaren SP after two races away following his Detroit shunt.

Championship leader Alex Palou was down in 12th, just behind Romain Grosjean, while IndyCar debutant Ryan Norman, in a third Dale Coyne Racing car, was 1.4sec off the ultimate pace.

Jimmie Johnson cut his deficit to the lead time from 2.5sec in yesterday’s practice to 2.2sec today.

Qualifying begins as 12 noon local (Eastern) time.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.0911 1:06.0911 0.000 18 22 1:06.7998 19 4 122.994 44:14.6777 Chevy A 321 Arrow McLaren SP 2 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.0993 0.0082 0.0082 15 19 1:07.7158 16 1 122.979 44:50.7913 Chevy A 261 Team Penske 3 26 Colton Herta 1:06.1839 0.0928 0.0846 18 20 1:15.9556 16 16 122.821 42:32.1058 Honda A 242 Andretti Autosport 4 15 Graham Rahal 1:06.3348 0.2437 0.1509 18 22 1:08.4896 20 11 122.542 45:49.5555 Honda A 228 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:06.3657 0.2746 0.0309 21 24 1:07.0283 22 18 122.485 45:17.0481 Honda A 139 Andretti Autosport 6 12 Will Power 1:06.3943 0.3032 0.0286 19 23 1:08.7530 20 9 122.432 45:47.6135 Chevy A 204 Team Penske 7 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.4364 0.3453 0.0421 24 26 1:11.0212 21 2 122.355 44:06.1257 Chevy A 180 Team Penske 8 60 Jack Harvey 1:06.4955 0.4044 0.0591 17 19 1:07.9217 18 26 122.246 46:00.7896 Honda A 159 Meyer Shank Racing 9 9 Scott Dixon 1:06.5955 0.5044 0.1000 22 24 1:06.7832 19 7 122.062 45:54.9460 Honda A 296 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.6815 0.5904 0.0860 16 19 1:06.8543 13 5 121.905 41:52.5246 Chevy A 87 Arrow McLaren SP 11 51 Romain Grosjean 1:06.7033 0.6122 0.0218 18 18 1:06.7033 15 23 121.865 42:31.7372 Honda A 125 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 12 10 Alex Palou 1:06.7670 0.6759 0.0637 22 23 1:09.0940 18 8 121.749 41:18.4038 Honda A 349 Chip Ganassi Racing 13 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.7913 0.7002 0.0243 16 23 1:08.6968 20 14 121.704 44:33.1126 Chevy A 243 Ed Carpenter Racing 14 27 Alexander Rossi 1:06.8269 0.7358 0.0356 18 19 1:07.7390 16 17 121.640 45:53.3293 Honda A 171 Andretti Autosport 15 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.8550 0.7639 0.0281 24 26 1:11.2634 21 6 121.589 45:09.8263 Honda A 239 Chip Ganassi Racing 16 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:06.8695 0.7784 0.0145 18 23 1:07.9454 19 10 121.562 46:05.1099 Chevy A 136 AJ Foyt Enterprises 17 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:06.9590 0.8679 0.0895 19 21 1:07.6445 20 19 121.400 45:57.4587 Honda A 118 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:06.9627 0.8716 0.0037 24 25 1:07.2530 19 15 121.393 45:36.2603 Chevy A 255 Team Penske 19 18 Ed Jones 1:07.0458 0.9547 0.0831 14 16 6:18.7886 16 12 121.242 45:04.9941 Honda A 120 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 20 59 Max Chilton 1:07.0696 0.9785 0.0238 21 22 1:27.7973 17 25 121.199 45:23.3569 Chevy A 65 Carlin 21 45 Santino Ferrucci 1:07.0829 0.9918 0.0133 19 21 1:07.4373 16 21 121.175 44:20.7750 Honda P 105 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 30 Takuma Sato 1:07.3450 1.2539 0.2621 25 26 1:09.8752 21 20 120.704 45:01.7269 Honda A 206 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23 20 Conor Daly 1:07.3867 1.2956 0.0417 17 21 1:08.4899 20 13 120.629 45:44.5785 Chevy A 127 Ed Carpenter Racing 24 4 Dalton Kellett 1:07.4684 1.3773 0.0817 17 25 1:08.9181 21 3 120.483 46:07.6555 Chevy A 86 AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 52 Ryan Norman 1:07.4920 1.4009 0.0236 19 21 1:08.0576 17 24 120.441 45:19.9518 Honda A 29 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 26 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:08.2852 2.1941 0.7932 21 26 1:09.2051 22 22 119.042 45:33.6707 Honda A 48 Chip Ganassi Racing