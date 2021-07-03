Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

By:

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s IndyCar title challenger Pato O’Ward topped second practice for IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200, just ahead of yesterday’s fastest driver, Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay topped the times on hard tires, Dixon turning a 66.7047sec in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, although the top 10 were covered by half a second.

VeeKay, returning to action this week after missing Road America for a broken clavicle, couldn’t quite beat Dixon’s best primary-tire time but Newgarden was the first who could, eventually getting down to a 66.0993sec.

However, it was O’Ward in the #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet who went fastest with a 66.0911sec, edging Newgarden by 0.0082sec.

Late in the session, Colton Herta delivered the best lap for Andretti Autosport-Honda, claiming third – again within one tenth of O’Ward.

Local star Graham Rahal was fourth fastest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, albeit a quarter second off top spot, while Ryan Hunter-Reay completed the top five.

Will Power and rookie Scott McLaughlin made it three Penskes in the top seven, with Jack Harvey eighth for local team Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

There were several offs, including for Dixon and Alexander Rossi at Turn 4, for Max Chilton and Simon Pagenaud at Turn 1.

But Chip Ganassi Racing’s six-time Mid-Ohio winner eventually delivered eighth best time ahead of former teammate Felix Rosenqvist, making his return to Arrow McLaren SP after two races away following his Detroit shunt.

Championship leader Alex Palou was down in 12th, just behind Romain Grosjean, while IndyCar debutant Ryan Norman, in a third Dale Coyne Racing car, was 1.4sec off the ultimate pace.

Jimmie Johnson cut his deficit to the lead time from 2.5sec in yesterday’s practice to 2.2sec today.

Qualifying begins as 12 noon local (Eastern) time.

View full results

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

1:06.0911

1:06.0911

0.000

18

22

1:06.7998

19

  

4

122.994

44:14.6777

Chevy

A

321

Arrow McLaren SP

2

2

Josef Newgarden

1:06.0993

0.0082

0.0082

15

19

1:07.7158

16

  

1

122.979

44:50.7913

Chevy

A

261

Team Penske

3

26

Colton Herta

1:06.1839

0.0928

0.0846

18

20

1:15.9556

16

  

16

122.821

42:32.1058

Honda

A

242

Andretti Autosport

4

15

Graham Rahal

1:06.3348

0.2437

0.1509

18

22

1:08.4896

20

  

11

122.542

45:49.5555

Honda

A

228

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:06.3657

0.2746

0.0309

21

24

1:07.0283

22

  

18

122.485

45:17.0481

Honda

A

139

Andretti Autosport

6

12

Will Power

1:06.3943

0.3032

0.0286

19

23

1:08.7530

20

  

9

122.432

45:47.6135

Chevy

A

204

Team Penske

7

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.4364

0.3453

0.0421

24

26

1:11.0212

21

  

2

122.355

44:06.1257

Chevy

A

180

Team Penske

8

60

Jack Harvey

1:06.4955

0.4044

0.0591

17

19

1:07.9217

18

  

26

122.246

46:00.7896

Honda

A

159

Meyer Shank Racing

9

9

Scott Dixon

1:06.5955

0.5044

0.1000

22

24

1:06.7832

19

  

7

122.062

45:54.9460

Honda

A

296

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.6815

0.5904

0.0860

16

19

1:06.8543

13

  

5

121.905

41:52.5246

Chevy

A

87

Arrow McLaren SP

11

51

Romain Grosjean

1:06.7033

0.6122

0.0218

18

18

1:06.7033

15

  

23

121.865

42:31.7372

Honda

A

125

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

12

10

Alex Palou

1:06.7670

0.6759

0.0637

22

23

1:09.0940

18

  

8

121.749

41:18.4038

Honda

A

349

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:06.7913

0.7002

0.0243

16

23

1:08.6968

20

  

14

121.704

44:33.1126

Chevy

A

243

Ed Carpenter Racing

14

27

Alexander Rossi

1:06.8269

0.7358

0.0356

18

19

1:07.7390

16

  

17

121.640

45:53.3293

Honda

A

171

Andretti Autosport

15

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.8550

0.7639

0.0281

24

26

1:11.2634

21

  

6

121.589

45:09.8263

Honda

A

239

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:06.8695

0.7784

0.0145

18

23

1:07.9454

19

  

10

121.562

46:05.1099

Chevy

A

136

AJ Foyt Enterprises

17

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:06.9590

0.8679

0.0895

19

21

1:07.6445

20

  

19

121.400

45:57.4587

Honda

A

118

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

18

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:06.9627

0.8716

0.0037

24

25

1:07.2530

19

  

15

121.393

45:36.2603

Chevy

A

255

Team Penske

19

18

Ed Jones

1:07.0458

0.9547

0.0831

14

16

6:18.7886

16

  

12

121.242

45:04.9941

Honda

A

120

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

20

59

Max Chilton

1:07.0696

0.9785

0.0238

21

22

1:27.7973

17

  

25

121.199

45:23.3569

Chevy

A

65

Carlin

21

45

Santino Ferrucci

1:07.0829

0.9918

0.0133

19

21

1:07.4373

16

  

21

121.175

44:20.7750

Honda

P

105

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

22

30

Takuma Sato

1:07.3450

1.2539

0.2621

25

26

1:09.8752

21

  

20

120.704

45:01.7269

Honda

A

206

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

23

20

Conor Daly

1:07.3867

1.2956

0.0417

17

21

1:08.4899

20

  

13

120.629

45:44.5785

Chevy

A

127

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

4

Dalton Kellett

1:07.4684

1.3773

0.0817

17

25

1:08.9181

21

  

3

120.483

46:07.6555

Chevy

A

86

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

52

Ryan Norman

1:07.4920

1.4009

0.0236

19

21

1:08.0576

17

  

24

120.441

45:19.9518

Honda

A

29

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

26

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:08.2852

2.1941

0.7932

21

26

1:09.2051

22

  

22

119.042

45:33.6707

Honda

A

48

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

