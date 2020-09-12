IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power claims 60th pole for Race 1

Traditionally, the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio course gets ever quicker as more rubber goes down rapidly but Power’s top time from Group 1 – 66.334sec lap at 122.543mph – beat Group 2 pacesetter Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport-Honda by over 0.3sec.

Power had already guaranteed himself a front-row start by beating teammate Josef Newgarden by a little over 0.2sec, with Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda an almost identical gap behind.

Felix Rosenqvist headed up Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s challenge, as championship leader and six-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon was only ninth, complaining of no rear grip on the softer-compound red Firestones.

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet narrowly grabbed a fifth-row spot just ahead of Marco Andretti.

In Group 2, Hunter-Reay clocked a 66.729sec lap just 0.1474sec faster than the highly impressive Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

Alexander Rossi, after his various troubles this year that have left him a desultory 18th in the championship, could be relatively pleased with third in session and sixth on the grid, but the 2018 Mid-Ohio winner will have been perturbed to find himself 0.45sec off Hunter-Reay’s pace.

Local hero Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda was fourth fastest in Group 2, beating Champ Car Atlantic rival Simon Pagenaud by three-hundredths of a second, while Max Chilton did a great job to land a mid-grid slot for Carlin-Chevy.

Race 1 is set to get the green flag at 5pm local (Eastern) time.

GROUP 1

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Will Power 1:06.334 --.---- 9 9 122.543 Chevy A Team Penske 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.551 0.2165 9 9 122.144 Chevy A Team Penske 3 Jack Harvey 1:06.769 0.4347 8 8 121.745 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 4 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.784 0.4498 8 9 121.718 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Rinus VeeKay 1:07.011 0.6767 8 8 121.305 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 6 Marco Andretti 1:07.016 0.6819 8 8 121.296 Honda A Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian 7 Colton Herta 1:07.021 0.6869 8 8 121.287 Honda A Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 8 Pato O'Ward 1:07.035 0.7011 9 9 121.261 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 9 Scott Dixon 1:07.141 0.8063 6 8 121.071 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Zach Veach 1:07.210 0.8758 8 8 120.946 Honda A Andretti Autosport 11 Marcus Ericsson 1:07.389 1.0547 9 9 120.625 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing

GROUP 2