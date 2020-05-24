Miles sends message of hope to Indianapolis 500 fans

Since 1974, Indy 500 has run (weather allowing) on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend rather than the closest weekday (never on Sunday) to May 30th.

However, the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far caused more than 1,669,000 Covid-19 cases and almost 99,000 deaths in this country, long ago persuaded IndyCar to postpone the race until Aug. 23.

As per the latest schedule, the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will start on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway, with the IMS road course due to host the second round – on an IndyCar/NASCAR double-bill weekend – on July 4.

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will serve as the eighth round of the still tentative 14-round season, with the field then due to return to the IMS road course for the Harvest Grand Prix on Oct. 3, which will be the series’ penultimate round. However, Motorsport.com is given to understand that this October slot can also serve as a back-up date for if the 500 needs to be further postponed, or if Indiana state laws still don’t allow fans to gather in great numbers by late August.

Miles wrote: “It’s an understatement to suggest this Sunday will feel different for Hoosiers. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one of the most hallowed grounds in all of sports and home to our state’s most cherished tradition – the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race – will be shrouded in silence rather than filled with the vibrant roar of 33 racecars and the passionate cheers of 300,000 fans.

“It’s certainly a sign of these challenging and unprecedented times that the world’s largest single-day sporting event won’t run on Memorial Day Weekend for the first time since World War II. Like everyone I know, from family members to colleagues, longtime friends and neighbors, missing out on the typical Month of May has left a void to fill.

“That said, I firmly believe even the most challenging situations have their silver linings. And for Hoosiers, ours can be found in the collective approach we’ve taken to this month. The thousands of Wing & Wheel flags and “Welcome Race Fans” signs adorning homes all around this state have meant more – not less – in a month without cars on track. Porch parties have felt different with entire neighborhoods celebrating on Zoom rather than their own lawns, but perhaps more like a statement of intent than a casual gathering.

“May is always about family, community and, of course, excitement and fun. But right now, I also believe it’s about our collective resilience and unity.

“At IMS and IndyCar, we never once considered sitting this time of year out. Without a race to run over Memorial Day weekend, we’ve doubled down on community engagement and support and opened our venue as a place to provide relief and comfort.

"We were honored and humbled to host the funeral of Officer Breann Leath and provide her colleagues a socially distant way to collectively mourn her loss. Yesterday, normally Legends Day at the track, we hosted a food distribution with Gleaners Food Bank that will keep meals on the table for thousands of Hoosiers. Just a few days ago, we used our Indy 500 event cars to organize a parade for front-line workers at IU Health. And starting next week, IMS will provide free community testing for Covid-19 in partnership with the Marion County Department of Health.

“While we’re proud of these efforts, they’re simply reflective of Central Indiana’s unique ability to recover and ultimately roar back. Our city and state leadership are displaying remarkable focus and judgment amid such stormy waters, and our civic community hasn’t paused in finding ways to step up.

“We’re also working toward our racing events, preparing tirelessly for the Brickyard 400 over July 4th weekend and the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23. This involves endless contingency planning and many late nights. But getting there will be worth it, because getting our fabled racetrack back on track is part of the larger and much more important effort to get our city and state up and running again. Tens of thousands of jobs rely on the motorsports industry in Indiana. Finding ways to return to racing in partnership with state and city leaders and public health officials will accomplish a lot of good.

“But for now, I hope over Memorial Day weekend we can also reflect on the strides our community has taken together and the challenges we are overcoming, along with paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of our military and front-line heroes.

“For IMS and IndyCar, our month culminates with a national broadcast on NBC at 2pm this Sunday that tells this story. Not just the story of a race, but of a city’s and state’s resilience, determination and compassion. It’s a story worth cheering for, and it’s a story that will provide a global showcase for Indianapolis that inspires viewers around the world. I also believe it will be a treat for Hoosiers missing some of that Race Day magic.

“I hope you’ll tune in. And then we’ll get back to our collective efforts as one team to propel our city and state forward. Let’s get Indiana back on track.”

Schedule

All Day - #500atHome Traditions

Will you wake up early? Will you chug an ice cold bottle of milk? Maybe you’ll still pack that cooler full of ice cold Miller Lite. We want you to show us what Race Day looks like for you! Share your Indy 500 traditions on social media as you celebrate #500atHome and get ready for the unique NBC broadcast of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

All Day - One Drive to get Back On Track Auction

The INDYCAR "One Drive to get Back On Track" auction comes to a close on virtual Indianapolis 500 Race Day. Be sure to check out the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities up for auction, and support the American Red Cross, All Clear Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Bid and Support

All Day: Snake Pit Playlist

As the anticipation builds for NBC’s special presentation of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, crank up this epic Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Spotify playlist and blast music from past Snake Pit acts!

Listen Now!

6 a.m. - Cannon Blast at Home

The longest-standing tradition of the Indianapolis 500 is the cannon blast on Race Morning, as an an aerial bomb has signaled the opening of the track on race morning of the event every year since Memorial Day 1911. That tradition will continue this Memorial Day weekend with a virtual cannon blast on IMS social media at 6 a.m.

8 a.m. - Bike the 500

Our friends at Bike Indianapolis are passionate about biking to the “500,” and we want to keep that tradition rolling May 24. In place of biking to the racetrack, we encourage you to start your morning with a 2.5-mile bike ride around your neighborhood – the same distance as one lap around the Racing Capital of the World.

9 a.m. – WTHR Tune-In

WTHR's Dave Calabro will host "Channel 13 Sunrise" from the Racing Capital of the World as he catches up with NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, as well as preview the upcoming NBC presentation: "Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again."

Tune-In

11 a.m. - Brunch with the Brickyard

On Sunday, May 24, support local businesses by heading to a participating restaurant and picking up a Virtual Race Day takeout cooler package. Our friends at Visit Indy have compiled a list of participating locations, which included Gallery Pastry Shop, The District Tap, Traders Point Creamery and many more!

Participating Locations Local Memorial Day Weekend Deals

Noon - 500 Festival Parade On-Air

Relive the magic of the 2019 IPL 500 Festival Parade with WTHR and keep the parade a part of your Memorial Day Weekend tradition as Channel 13 will air last year's parade from Downtown Indianapolis.

1 p.m. - “Back Home Again” At Home

From Jim Nabors to Jim Cornelison and YOU! “Back Home Again in Indiana” is one of the most cherished Indy 500 traditions, and we still want to hear those precious lyrics on May 24. Share your rendition of this special pre-race song on social media for all Hoosiers to hear.

2-6 p.m. (ET) - Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again - NBC

Indianapolis 500 winners Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi will join NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico for an enhanced encore presentation of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on NBC, celebrating “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and providing fans with exclusive, new content from the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and honoring the healthcare heroes working on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

The enhanced presentation will feature a pre-race conversation on site from Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Tirico, 2019 winner Pagenaud and 2016 winner and last year’s runner-up Rossi alongside the famed Yard of Bricks. Once the green flag drops on the race encore, Pagenaud and Rossi will provide exclusive commentary during the broadcast, sharing their personal perspectives on key moments throughout the race and their memorable back-and-forth battle which punctuated NBC Sports’ inaugural Indy 500 broadcast last year.

Learn More

Related video