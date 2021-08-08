Several drivers ended up in run-off areas during the session as drivers experimented with brake zones, using the softer alternate Firestone tires as well as the primaries, struggling to get their brake balance adjusted.

Felix Rosenqvist locked up his rears which stalled the Chevrolet engine in his Arrow McLaren SP, but he avoided contact with the barriers. Rinus VeeKay spun and knocked the rear wing off his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

But then with under two minutes to go, Johnson took a wild ride coming off the bridge at Turn 4, the #48 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda appeared to snap into oversteer at 170mph, spinning backward and making hard contact with the right-rear tire against the left-hand wall.

Johnson sounded surprised and perplexed by the accident, but alighted from his car without help. With the race still four hours away, the damage did not look substantial enough to cause the Ganassi team major problems in fixing for the race.

The other three CGR-Hondas looked strong during the half-hour session, with Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson finishing second, fifth and sixth.

But they were all beaten by Graham Rahal, who will start 13th and believes the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda team has substantially improved his car’s handling in low-speed turns, where he lost most to polesitter Colton Herta during qualifying.

Pato O’Ward slotted his Arrow McLaren SP into third ahead of his former Indy Lights teammate Herta, while Nashville’s own Josef Newgarden was fastest of the Penske-Chevrolets in seventh.

As in qualifhing, Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing-Honda) and Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda) were inside the top 10.

Sebastien Bourdais who witnessed close-at-hand the Johnson shunt, finished the session in 11th, just behind Penske’s Simon Pagenaud.

Engines fire for the inaugural Big Machine Music Grand Prix at 4.38pm local (Central) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps Engine Team 1 Graham Rahal 1:15.8489 1:15.8489 14 15 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 Scott Dixon 1:15.8794 0.0305 15 16 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Pato O'Ward 1:16.2012 0.3523 17 17 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 4 Colton Herta 1:16.3758 0.5269 16 18 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 Alex Palou 1:16.4870 0.6381 7 15 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Marcus Ericsson 1:16.5428 0.6939 14 16 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Josef Newgarden 1:16.6377 0.7888 15 17 Chevy Team Penske 8 Jack Harvey 1:16.6859 0.8370 15 15 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 9 Romain Grosjean 1:16.7797 0.9308 8 15 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 10 Simon Pagenaud 1:16.8078 0.9589 8 13 Chevy Team Penske 11 Sebastien Bourdais 1:16.9827 1.1338 16 16 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 Alexander Rossi 1:16.9957 1.1468 5 15 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 Scott McLaughlin 1:17.0604 1.2115 12 16 Chevy Team Penske 14 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:17.2387 1.3898 15 16 Honda Andretti Autosport 15 James Hinchcliffe 1:17.3253 1.4764 9 13 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 16 Conor Daly 1:17.3856 1.5367 6 15 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 17 Takuma Sato 1:17.3858 1.5369 6 15 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 Rinus VeeKay 1:17.4435 1.5946 7 14 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 19 Will Power 1:17.5156 1.6667 11 13 Chevy Team Penske 20 Ed Jones 1:17.5751 1.7262 8 13 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 21 Felix Rosenqvist 1:17.5809 1.7320 12 13 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 22 Helio Castroneves 1:17.8619 2.0130 5 16 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 23 Santino Ferrucci 1:17.9401 2.0912 6 13 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 Jimmie Johnson 1:18.1674 2.3185 13 13 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Cody Ware 1:18.4303 2.5814 7 15 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 26 Dalton Kellett 1:18.6391 2.7902 8 16 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Max Chilton 1:18.6905 2.8416 15 15 Chevy Carlin