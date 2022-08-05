Nashville IndyCar: Rookie Lundgaard stuns with fastest time in FP1

Listen to this article

A podium finish for Lundgaard at last week’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course appears to have unlocked his confidence and as he lapped the bumpy 2.1-mile street course in Nashville 1min15.9695sec to head the field by over two-tenths.

With an extra set of primaries to use, it was predominantly the rookies who hit the 2.1-mile course in the opening 15 minutes, with David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda setting a 1min18.1595sec, an average speed of 96.725mph. He was just ahead of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Devlin De Francesco, and Rookie of the Year points leader Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Then Josef Newgarden was first of the race-winners to show his hand, with a 1min18.0728sec in the Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves, who is to suffer a six-place grid penalty on Sunday, then suffered misfire in his new Honda and had to pit.

At this time Newgarden started to stretch his advantage with a 1min17.3855sec lap, with Romain Grosjean (Andretti) slotting into second but 0.61sec in arrears. Then out came the red flag for Dalton Kellett sliding into the Turn 1 run-off, and not having enough room to spin the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet back around.

Scott McLaughlin just had time to slot into second – still half a second off Newgarden – before Rinus VeeKay had a similar issue in Turn 1 and the newly re-signed Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet driver needed rescuing.

Following the green flag, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, and Penske’s championship leader Will Power moved up to second and third, 0.045 and 0.26sec respectively off Newgarden’s benchmark, while last year’s polesitter Colton Herta slotted into fifth. Then Newgarden shaved his best time down to a 1min17.2591sec (97.853mph), and last year’s Nashville runner-up Scott Dixon moved into third, 0.19sec behind.

Castroneves, whose engine issue had been resolved, bent a toelink against a wall under braking and had to limp back to the pits with 30mins of the session remaining.

McLaughlin then moved the game on with a 1min16.8441sec effort on primaries, 0.415sec clear of teammate Newgarden and the first 98mph lap of the weekend.

Felix Rosenqvist moved into fifth, just under 0.3sec from teammate O’Ward, and then the third red flag flew for Herta stalled in the Turn 1 runoff, complaining of clutch issues.

With the session restarting with under 20mins remaining, several drivers took on a set of the alternate Firestones – green side-walled this weekend, since the sidewall rubber is made from the guayule shrub. Using these, defending series champion Alex Palou moved his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda into second.

This was thoroughly eclipsed by Rosenqvist, also using the ‘greens’ to deliver a 1min16.2050sec lap – a 99.206mph lap. No less impressive was rookie Lundgaard who went fourth fastest, 0.79sec behind, but using the hard primaries. Then with the alternates on, Lundgaard delivered a brilliant 1min15.9659sec to go top, 0.24sec clear of Rosenqvist, while his big rookie rival Malukas claimed third.

Alexander Rossi spent much of the session stuck in the pits, having his brakes bled, but when he emerged he took alternates and produced a 1min16.7041, sixth best.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Christian Lundgaard 1:15.9659 - 25 29 99.518 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 Felix Rosenqvist 1:16.2050 0.2391 15 22 99.206 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 3 David Malukas 1:16.2366 0.2707 22 25 99.165 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 4 Scott McLaughlin 1:16.5755 0.6096 20 23 98.726 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Josef Newgarden 1:16.6957 0.7298 24 27 98.571 Chevy A Team Penske 6 Alexander Rossi 1:16.7041 0.7382 12 16 98.561 Honda A Andretti Autosport 7 Will Power 1:16.8330 0.8671 22 26 98.395 Chevy A Team Penske 8 Colton Herta 1:16.8435 0.8776 17 20 98.382 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 9 Alex Palou 1:16.8505 0.8846 17 24 98.373 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Romain Grosjean 1:16.9479 0.9820 25 28 98.248 Honda A Andretti Autosport 11 Marcus Ericsson 1:16.9763 1.0104 20 25 98.212 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Simon Pagenaud 1:17.0123 1.0464 21 23 98.166 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 13 Callum Ilott 1:17.1922 1.2263 28 31 97.937 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 14 Pato O'Ward 1:17.3180 1.3521 10 25 97.778 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 15 Takuma Sato 1:17.4097 1.4438 23 26 97.662 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 16 Scott Dixon 1:17.4430 1.4771 12 21 97.620 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Kyle Kirkwood 1:17.5373 1.5714 20 21 97.501 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 18 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:17.5815 1.6156 25 29 97.446 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 19 Jack Harvey 1:17.6736 1.7077 20 23 97.330 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 Graham Rahal 1:17.7000 1.7341 12 22 97.297 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 Conor Daly 1:17.7633 1.7974 24 27 97.218 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Rinus VeeKay 1:17.8434 1.8775 22 28 97.118 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 23 Helio Castroneves 1:18.1575 2.1916 19 21 96.728 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 24 Jimmie Johnson 1:18.7645 2.7986 22 25 95.982 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Simona De Silvestro 1:18.9245 2.9586 24 28 95.788 Chevy A Paretta Autosport 26 Dalton Kellett 1:19.3271 3.3612 22 24 95.302 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises