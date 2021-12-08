NBC and Paul Tracy go their separate ways

The 2003 Champ Car title winner’s commentary role was acting as analyst along with fellow ex-IndyCar racer Townsend Bell, alongside host Leigh Diffey. The trio was renowned for its chemistry and enthusiasm, even when Diffey played devil’s advocate and enticed Tracy and Bell to come up with opposing views.

With 31 wins to his name across his 1992-2011 Indy car racing career, Tracy’s opinions carried weight, even when being deliberately mischievous and/or provocative.

However, the Canadian who turns 53 next month, saw his NBC commitments reduced in 2021, and he has now been dropped altogether.

Tracy announced his departure from the network via Instagram today, stating: “Life is full of change, when I was a race driver I never thought in a million years I would be a tv commentator. It’s been 8 great years with some great friends like @TownsendBell, @LeighDiffey, Kevin Lee, @KelliStavast. But we have decided to move on and go in different directions in racing. Thank you @IndyCaronNBC for the time and learning experience. To all my fans don’t worry I have lots on my immediate future to keep you entertained with driving and future tv stuff.”

Tracy competed this year in the inaugural season of the Tony Stewart / Ray Evernham-devised Camping World SRX Series.

Meanwhile compatriot James Hinchcliffe is hotly tipped to become part of the IndyCar commentary team in 2022, given his eloquence and recent experience, although the six-time IndyCar race-winner is only 35 and is believed to be still seeking a drive.